Supercars brace for windy Sydney meet

A weekend of wind has the potential to bring havoc to the Supercars meet at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Gusts across Sydney of more than 100km/hour were keenly felt at Eastern Creek, with drivers reporting huge variations in speed and movement across the track.

Down the main straight it is up to 20km/hour slower than usual, allowing drivers to throw their cars into turn one like never before.

Roaring around the back of the circuit with the added wind, series leader Scott McLaughlin says it can get a little hairy.

“The biggest part is you turn around and go the other way and you’ve got the wind up your backside and can’t stop the car,” he said.

“It was very easy to go into turn one very hard. You think you’re doing a good job and you go to the fence and everyone’s doing the same thing.

“It’s the same for everyone, it’s just trying to adapt to it.”

Mark Winterbottom, who was the closest to leader McLaughlin in Friday’s practice session, said he was delighted with his returns amid the bluster.

“We ended up P2 and I think there’s more in it,” he said.

“We have to wait until what the wind does tomorrow and chase the track conditions.”

The conditions are expected to ease on Sunday but keep up during Saturday’s 120km race.

Chaz Mostert, who was third fastest on Friday, said the wind has the potential to be a serious X-factor across the weekend.

“The wind has thrown a bit of a spanner in the mix,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ve ever come here to turn one and actually been able to turn in.”