Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

Top-four hopefuls the Sydney Roosters host a rejuvenated Wests Tigers in a clash that could significantly affect finals standings. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a blog of the match at Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening starting from 5:30pm (AEST).

The Roosters are currently in third and almost a sure thing to finish in a top-four position come the end of the season.

However, they enter this on the back of two straight losses and will surely be low on confidence after a narrow loss to the Storm last weekend.

On the other hand, the tricolours are a quality team, being able to dispatch the Cowboys a few rounds ago.

While many expect home side to snap their losing streak this weekend, it may not be easy coming up against a Tigers side that is gaining form and starting to impress fans after a horror season.

Ivan Cleary’s men shocked the competition last weekend, winning a close encounter with Manly – a game many expected them to lose convincingly.

Additionally, the Tigers have won two from their last three games, showing clear improvement.

The Roosters’ motivation will be to secure a top four spot and hopefully even push for top two and a home final to start off September.

As for the Tigers, well, their season is long dead, but they’d like to do whatever they can to avoid the wooden spoon.

Prediction

The Tigers will make this a close one if they play as well as they did last week. However, the Roosters are a quality side and should scrape a win.

Roosters by 10

