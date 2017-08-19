Sydney Roosters vs Wests Tigers: NRL live scores, blog

Top-four hopefuls the Sydney Roosters host a rejuvenated Wests Tigers in a clash that could significantly affect finals standings. Join The Roar for live scores from the game and a blog of the match at Allianz Stadium on Saturday evening starting from 5:30pm (AEST).
The Roosters are currently in third and almost a sure thing to finish in a top-four position come the end of the season.
However, they enter this on the back of two straight losses and will surely be low on confidence after a narrow loss to the Storm last weekend.
On the other hand, the tricolours are a quality team, being able to dispatch the Cowboys a few rounds ago.
While many expect home side to snap their losing streak this weekend, it may not be easy coming up against a Tigers side that is gaining form and starting to impress fans after a horror season.
Ivan Cleary’s men shocked the competition last weekend, winning a close encounter with Manly – a game many expected them to lose convincingly.
Additionally, the Tigers have won two from their last three games, showing clear improvement.
The Roosters’ motivation will be to secure a top four spot and hopefully even push for top two and a home final to start off September.
As for the Tigers, well, their season is long dead, but they’d like to do whatever they can to avoid the wooden spoon.
Prediction
The Tigers will make this a close one if they play as well as they did last week. However, the Roosters are a quality side and should scrape a win.
Roosters by 10
6:42pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:42pm | ! Report
50TH MIN: Roosters survive well here , they are now on the attack and looking dangerous
6:38pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:38pm | ! Report
48TH MIN: Tigers on the attack here but the Roosters survive
6:35pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:35pm | ! Report
44TH MIN: Roosters on the attack here but the Tigers survive
6:33pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:33pm | ! Report
43RD MIN: Great start by the Tigers but the Roosters defend well
6:16pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:16pm | ! Report
Half Tine: Roosters 16-12 Tigers
Tigers back in this after some poor end of the half defending by the Roosters
We will be back soon with the second half
6:14pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:14pm | ! Report
40TH MIN: TRY TIGERS
THEY ARE BACK IN THIS after Naiqama sets up Tedesco to score
16-10 kick to come
6:13pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:13pm | ! Report
39TH MIN: Goal line drop out for the Tigers here
6:12pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:12pm | ! Report
38TH MIN: Tigers survive here and bring the ball away
6:10pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:10pm | ! Report
35TH MIN: Professional by the Roosters as they earn a repeat set
6:08pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:08pm | ! Report
34TH MIN: Conversion successful
Tigers suddenly back in this