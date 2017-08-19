Taking histrionics out of lauding halves

Is it possible to discuss halves without being lured into histrionics?

Like the rugby league equivalent of a black hole, it seems that our sport’s hottest topics are inevitably sucked towards hyperbole stated as fact.

This week started out as Jarryd Hayne versus Neil Henry.

It ended with Chicken Little cries in desperation, the sky falling in, and everything revolving around Gold Coast Titans half Ash Taylor.

We were told if Neil Henry didn’t walk, Taylor might well go and then – kablam – the Gold Coast would cease to exist.

I’m sorry, am I missing the part where Taylor has become a bankable, gold-plated, premier halfback and man for all seasons?

Sure he’s talented. Possibly even in the top five halves in the competition on a good day.

But boy, pull me up if any this sounds strangely familiar.

This season we’ve been told how losing Mitchell Moses was the worst thing that could happen to the Wests Tigers, how Te Maire Martin was the second coming of Jesus, how Daly Cherry-Evans and Gareth Widdop could no longer play – and now they suddenly can again (depending on which week it is).

Remember when Ben Hunt was touted as a ‘one-in-a-generation’ player, then we were told he was damaged goods and could never win again, then he became great once more?

Remember when Adam Reynolds was New South Wales’ answer at number 7, or Shaun Johnson was New Zealand’s saviour and then curse, or how Mitchell Pearce was either the devil or divine, depending which jersey he wore?

A glance around the competition prompts me into believing there are only two halves that I’d ever gamble a club’s legacy upon – Johnathan Thurston or Cooper Cronk.

Sure Michael Morgan goes pretty good. Anthony Milford’s sublime on his day. I’m a fan of James Maloney too when he’s on song.

But in terms of deciding the fate of a club, its coach and other players’ careers, there are far too many fluctuations in consistency for me to ever proclaim some of the things said about Taylor this week.

I’m old enough to remember guys like Brett Seymour, Tim Smith, Andrew McFadden, Jarrod Mullen etc coming in and blitzing the competition in the first forays of their career.

I’m sure people said you could build a club on the back of them at the height of their powers too.

Aside from the masses jumping to overblown conclusions, there are a few other things that worry me about a willingness to toss everything aside to keep Taylor.

The guy is only 22. He may be an immense player, but what sort of lesson will he be taught that an entire club is prepared to pander to him after just his second full season of NRL?

Is that really going to get the best out of him? If the Titans keep him, what do they bring to the negotiating table next time if he wants to up his demands?

I saw a bunch of former players hopped online and proclaimed Henry was a bossy coach, a fella who treats grown men like children. Meanwhile, some others came out and defended Henry.

I would say, by the majority, those players critical of Henry were characters renowned as ‘tricky’ to coach.

The other factor is something I believe a lot of rugby league fans never cotton onto.

The best halves are not measured by their individual ability but how they make the men around them perform, most pointedly, how they assist their forwards in winning the grind.

Every footy player knows a brilliant half with all the tricky moves who features in plenty of tries and highlight reels but who doesn’t communicate when he’s going to kick early, sends outside runners toward the sideline, falls off simple tackles, gives away silly penalties, goes away from the gameplan.

Do that enough times and your big dogs stop working hard for you in the middle, the team falls in a heap and there’s no coming back.

I’m not for a moment saying Taylor is that sort of demoralising guy. In fact he may be the opposite and that’s why the Titans want to hold onto him.

But the equation is more complex than measuring one man in isolation.

Does he motivate the men that carry the team forward? Is he prepared to knuckle down, work hard in training and make the tough plays that inspire those around him? Does he know the strengths of the men to either side of him and is prepared to be selfless to make it a winning outfit?

Most importantly, will he do all these things consistently and will he do it year after year for a decade to come?

Or does he need a taskmaster who is going to call him on his faults and get him to refine those areas where it is necessary?

When you’ve got an entire team – nay, an entire club – to consider, making it all about one player is as short-sighted as it comes no matter if it’s Hayne or Taylor.