Wallabies vs All Blacks kick-off time, date, venue, squads, broadcast information – Bledisloe Cup first Test

The Wallabies go up against the almighty All Blacks in the first game of not only the Bledisloe Cup, but the Rugby Championship too. The match is scheduled to kick-off on Saturday, August 19 at 8pm (AEST).

With just three wins in their last 20 encounters against the All Blacks, the Wallabies have a status beyond rank outsider for the first Test of the Bledisloe Cup series.

The match, as well as the second Test between these nations, is also part of the Rugby Championship, although the third Bledisloe Cup match will not be a part of that tournament.

Fresh off a disappointing drawn-series at home to the British and Irish Lions, New Zealand will be keen to reassert their status as the world rugby’s premier nation.

Key game information – Wallabies vs All Blacks, first Test Kick-off: 8pm (AEST), Saturday August 19

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Sydney

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501, Network Ten

Online: Live, Foxtel Go/Now

Betting: All Blacks $1.05, Wallabies $9

Head-to-head: All Blacks 127, Wallabies 48, seven draws

Last five: All Blacks 5-0 Wallabies

Last meeting: All Blacks 37-10 Wallabies, October 22, 2016

Squads

Wallabies

1. Scott Sio, 2. Stephen Moore, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Rory Arnold, 5. Adam Coleman, 6. Ned Hanigan, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 8. Sean McMahon, 9. Will Genia, 10. Bernard Foley, 11. Curtis Rona, 12. Kurtley Beale, 13. Samu Kerevi, 14. Henry Speight, 15. Israel Folau, 16. Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17. Tom Robertson, 18. Sekope Kepu, 19. Rob Simmons, 20. Lopeti Timani, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Tevita Kuridrani

All Blacks

1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 6. Liam Squire, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Kieran Read (c), 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Ryan Crotty, 14. Ben Smith, 15. Damian McKenzie, 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19. Luke Romano, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Lima Sopoaga, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Broadcast information

Both Foxtel – through their primary sports channel, Fox Sports 501 – and free-to-air broadcaster Network Ten will be televising this clash.

Foxtel’s coverage will begin at 7pm (AEST) and conclude at roughly 10:30pm, while Ten’s coverage will begin at 7:30pm and conclude at 10:15pm.

The match can be lived stream via Foxtel Now, the Foxtel App, or Tenplay.