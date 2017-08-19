Wallabies vs All Blacks live stream: How to watch the Bledisloe Cup first Test online or on TV

The Bledisloe Cup gets underway with the Wallabies out to do the seemingly unthinkable to defeat the all-conquering All Blacks. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming and watching the match on TV.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (AEST) on Saturday, August 19. It’s being held at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

The Bledisloe Cup has been held by New Zealand since 2003, with Australia only winning three of their past 20 matches against the New Zealand side.

Furthermore, the first two matches of the Bledisloe form part of the Rugby Championship, which also features South Africa and Argentina. The third match of the Bledisloe is played outside of the Championship.

How to watch the match on TV

The match is being broadcast on TV in Australia through two networks. The first option, and the broadcaster of every Rugby Championship match, is Foxtel.

They held the rights to broadcast every match during the Super Rugby season and continue to do so for all Wallabies internationals.

Their broadcast will begin a full hour before the start of the match at 7pm (AEST). That allows them to have a long build-up to kick-off in Sydney, while they are also expected to stay on the air until 10:30pm (AEST) to wrap things up – or roughly 45 minutes after fulltime.

If you’re looking to watch on free to air TV, Network Ten are also broadcasting the match live and in full.

Their coverage will be a little shorter than Foxtel’s, but will still go live at 7:30pm (AEST), allowing for a half-hour pre-game. They will stay on the air until 10:15pm (AEST).

How to live stream the match online

With the game being broadcast on two channels, it can also be live streamed in two different methods.

To live stream the Foxtel coverage, you can either do this through Foxtel Now, or if you have an existing Foxtel subscription with the sports package, through the Foxtel App.

However, likely the simplest way to live stream the match will be to do it via the Tenplay website, where you can stream Ten’s coverage free.