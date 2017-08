The first Bledisloe Cup Test of 2017 went about as well as you might have predicted, with the All Blacks smashing the Wallabies by 20 points at ANZ Stadium.

The final scoreline was ultimately kind to Australia however, given that New Zealand led with a scoreline of 54-6 early in the second half.

A trio of late tries for the Wallabies brought things back to a more respectable 34-54 scoreline, but it would be a mistake to say they were every really in the contest.