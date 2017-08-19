Western Bulldogs vs Port Adelaide Power: AFL live scores, blog

The Western Bulldogs take on the Port Adelaide Power at Mars Stadium, Ballarat, in a crucial game for each team’s finals aspirations. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a blog of the game, starting from 1:45pm (AEST).

This season has been a disappointment for the Bulldogs – again injuries have taken their toll – but they still have a chance at making the finals and causing problems.

The Bulldogs were comprehensively beaten last week by the Greater Western Sydney Giants, but have Jason Johannisen and Dale Morris returning from injury. However, the suspension of Jack Redpath is a big loss.

As for Port, they have also been underwhelming, and despite being in the eight, their struggles against top teams have not gone unnoticed.

Last week, the Power took down the Magpies to keep their slim chances at a top-fourth berth alive. This week, they have Sam Powell-Pepper and Riley Bonner returning, while also bringing in debutant Todd Marshall. However, Jaspar Pittard was injured during training, while Callum Ah Chee and Jarman Impey have been omitted.

The last encounter between this pair was Round 13, 2016. The game was a heart-stopper, with Port kicking a goal to be within three points with just 17 seconds left, however the Bulldogs were able to hold on for a great win.

Overall, the Dogs have the edge over the Power, winning three of their past five games, however only one of those was played in Victoria, with the others being either in South Australia or the Northern Territory.

Prediction

Western Bulldogs by 6

