Winx goes for 18 straight: Warwick Stakes live race updates, blog

Superstar mare Winx returns to the track for the first time since April in search of an incredible 18th consecutive win as we line up for the 2017 Warwick Stakes at Randwick. Catch all the live race updates and results on The Roar from 3pm (AEST).

The six-year-old will line up in a short eight-horse field for the 1,400-metre gallop as she looks to extend the streak.

Winx comes in as defending champion as well, having cruised to a very comfortable three-and-a-half length win over Hartnell this time last year.

Trainer Chris Waller says that his star runner is in the shape of her career after a strong preparation.

“She’s exactly where we want her to be,” said Waller.

“Each preparation has been a little bit different and quite remarkably she seems to be getting a little bit bigger and stronger.”

Winx is one of three runners for Waller in the Stakes today, including one of Waller’s more consistent mare’s in Foxplay, who found good success through the Autumn.

A blistering finish at her last-start Coolmore Stakes on this same track in April was enough to take a handy half million purse with a win over Zanbagh by a long neck.

Foxplay is shaping up to be the strongest challenge to Winx but it will be a mountain of a task to stop the heavy favourite who comes in at a pretty ridiculous $1.08 for the win.

Winx’s last start win at the Queen Elizabeth Stakes back in April with by a touch over five lengths back to perennial bridesmaid Hartnell.

She’s setting up for a historic third tilt at the Cox Plate later in the Spring.

Inference is coming into the Stakes off some undulating form through the Autumn and will be ridden by Tommy Berry today.

A win at the Randwick Guineas and a second-place finish at the Rosehill Guineas had him in good stead before a disappointing sixth place in the Group 1 Australian Derby finished the season.

He has plenty of potential leading into the Spring Carnival and Berry has ridden him well in the past so look to Inference for a best of the rest finish today.

Antonio Giuseppe is the third and final of the Waller pack, but the kiwi gelding will need to do some improving I think to make a mark on this one.

After an impressive four-race winning streak through the handicaps at the start of last season, he took the step up into Group 1 territory, taking on the Doncaster Mile in his last start.

Unfortunately though, Berry could only ride him to a distant 12th, finishing 10 lengths back of winner It’s Somewhat.

Harpers Choice and the Gai Waterhouse-trained Ecuador are outside favourites to snag a place finish, with the later looking particularly strong off his last prep but fizzled out towards the end of the season.

Recently appointed head trainer of Godolphin, James Cummings, also has a runner in the mix, however, carrying 59kg and having never won at under 1,600 metres, Allergic is looking like a very outside chance.

Prediction

Come on, is anyone really going to challenge Winx on this one?

She’s averaged a ridiculous five-length an over winning margin from her last five wins and with a short field and no real contenders, that trend could very well continue.

The battle for places could be a hotter contest with Waller looking to take out a monopoly on the purse.

Foxplay looks the goods to take out a place but will be in a fight with Inference who I’ve liked the look of over the past season.

1. Winx

2. Inference

3. Foxplay

4. Harper’s Choice