Australian Boomers vs New Zealand Tall Blacks: FIBA Asia Cup semi-final live scores, blog

Australia's Creek Mitch scores during a match against Japan in the FIBA AsiaCup 2017 in the Lebanese town of Zouk Mikael north of Beirut on August 8, 2017. Australia won over Japan 84-68. (JOSEPH EID/AFP/Getty Images)

It’ll be a trans-Tasman battle in the semi-finals of the FIBA Asia Cup as the Australian Boomers face the New Zealand Tall Blacks. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1:30am (AEST).

Both the Boomers and Tall Blacks, in their first representation at the Asian Cup, have excelled despite having anything but full-strength squads.

The Boomers have just one player from their Olympic campaign, the now-injured David Andersen, but even without the star, they have continued to win and win big.

Australia blitzed their way through the group stage picking up big wins over Japan, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.

They were never challenged at either end of the court throughout the matches, with the Boomers making an easy progression. It was a different story during the first half of their quarter-final against China though, with Australia put under genuine pressure for the first time.

China played a brand of Basketball during the first half of their quarter-final that put Australia under pressure. They were physical, looked to penetrate the paint as often as possible and weren’t afraid to fire from outside.

Given Australia’s troubles from behind the perimeter throughout the tournament, there is scope to say New Zealand need to follow a similar game plan and try to hold it together for the full 48. Australia did come around in the second, using their size advantage to out-rebound and out-hustle China, eventually winning 97-71.

New Zealand, with a young squad led by Shea Ili and Finn Delany struggled their way into the tournament. After an expected, yet convincing win over Kazakhstan, the Tall Blacks only just getting over hosts Lebanon, before dropping their second match to Korea.

They have struggled in the paint somewhat and the difference in shooting percentage between the two sides is a testament to that. Despite that, New Zealand are still shooting more than 50 per cent from inside the arc.

A big quarter-final will have settled some nerves as they rolled over Jordan by 28 points. Ili and Delany continued to be their best while Tohi Smith-Milner, the Melbourne United youngster gave them some presence inside, adding 19 points.

Smith-Milner and starting centre Samuel Timmins will be also key men for the Tall Blacks.

So far, the Boomers have barely been challenged in the paint, and with Timmins and Smith-Milner grabbing 18 rebounds between them in the last game, they will have to do something similar to lessen the presence of Matt Hodgson, Mitch Creek and Brad Newley in this one.

Prediction

The Boomers are the better side on paper and also have more big match experience. With Creek and Newley in form, as well as being better for the run on Thursday night after a five-day lay-off, the Boomers should get the job done.

Australia by 8.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Trans-Tasman semi-final from 1:30am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.