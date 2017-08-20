Australian Boomers vs New Zealand Tall Blacks: FIBA Asia Cup semi-final live scores, blog

It’ll be a trans-Tasman battle in the semi-finals of the FIBA Asia Cup as the Australian Boomers face the New Zealand Tall Blacks. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 1:30am (AEST).
Both the Boomers and Tall Blacks, in their first representation at the Asian Cup, have excelled despite having anything but full-strength squads.
The Boomers have just one player from their Olympic campaign, the now-injured David Andersen, but even without the star, they have continued to win and win big.
Australia blitzed their way through the group stage picking up big wins over Japan, Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei.
They were never challenged at either end of the court throughout the matches, with the Boomers making an easy progression. It was a different story during the first half of their quarter-final against China though, with Australia put under genuine pressure for the first time.
China played a brand of Basketball during the first half of their quarter-final that put Australia under pressure. They were physical, looked to penetrate the paint as often as possible and weren’t afraid to fire from outside.
Given Australia’s troubles from behind the perimeter throughout the tournament, there is scope to say New Zealand need to follow a similar game plan and try to hold it together for the full 48. Australia did come around in the second, using their size advantage to out-rebound and out-hustle China, eventually winning 97-71.
New Zealand, with a young squad led by Shea Ili and Finn Delany struggled their way into the tournament. After an expected, yet convincing win over Kazakhstan, the Tall Blacks only just getting over hosts Lebanon, before dropping their second match to Korea.
They have struggled in the paint somewhat and the difference in shooting percentage between the two sides is a testament to that. Despite that, New Zealand are still shooting more than 50 per cent from inside the arc.
A big quarter-final will have settled some nerves as they rolled over Jordan by 28 points. Ili and Delany continued to be their best while Tohi Smith-Milner, the Melbourne United youngster gave them some presence inside, adding 19 points.
Smith-Milner and starting centre Samuel Timmins will be also key men for the Tall Blacks.
So far, the Boomers have barely been challenged in the paint, and with Timmins and Smith-Milner grabbing 18 rebounds between them in the last game, they will have to do something similar to lessen the presence of Matt Hodgson, Mitch Creek and Brad Newley in this one.
Prediction
The Boomers are the better side on paper and also have more big match experience. With Creek and Newley in form, as well as being better for the run on Thursday night after a five-day lay-off, the Boomers should get the job done.
Australia by 8.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this Trans-Tasman semi-final from 1:30am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
2:09am
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
We will be back shortly for the second right here on The Roar.
2:09am
HALFTIME
Raukawa up the floor, then a kick out to Timmins. New Zealand will hold for the final shot of the first half by the looks of it though – Ili fired a little early, missed off the front iron and then Cadee missed from the backcourt.
Australia up by 13 at the halftime break in Beirut, and they will be happy, but not happy at the same time after a bit of an inconsistent second quarter. New Zealand really fighting hard during the second ten minutes and winning the quarter by eight after being down by 21 at the end of 1.
New Zealand Tall Blacks – 33
Australian Boomers – 46
2:07am
Q2 0′
McCarron adds the extra.
New Zealand – 33
Australia – 46
2:07am
Q2 0′
The Tall Blacks through Raukawa, but his pass through the lane is picked off by McCarron. Back up the floor and it’s McCarron driving and scoring over Smith-Milner in the paint, drawing the foul in the process.
New Zealand – 33
Australia – 45
2:06am
Q2 1′
New Zealand are coming! Raukawa with a bucket from mid range now and the lead is back to ten.
Brandt with it at the other end, holding it up for Cadee who misses a step back three.
New Zealand – 33
Australia – 43
2:06am
Q2 1′
Smith-Milner with a three off the Hunter pass now. For some reason, he was wide open behind the arc.
Brandt now a miss inside.
New Zealand – 31
Australia – 43
2:04am
Q2 2′
New Zealand call for timeout.
New Zealand – 28
Australia – 43
2:04am
Q2 2′
Te Rangi now scores over a retreating Hodgson, before the Boomers respond back quickly with a transition bucket to Cadee off the dribble drive.
New Zealand – 28
Australia – 43
2:03am
Q2 3′
Ili a missed three, but he follows his shot, grabs it and then finds Raukawa. No good on the shot anyway.
Creek back up the floor to Cadee who misses the three. Offensive board and Cadee turns it over looking to link with McCarron.
New Zealand – 26
Australia – 41
2:02am
Q2 3′
Te Rangi pulls the trigger on a three and that misses, before Cadee goes into Kay who goes baseline, turns to Hodgson and he misses from close range.
New Zealand – 26
Australia – 41
2:01am
Q2 4′
Ili now makes another bucket out of the lane. Hit high on the back board off balance and it falls.
Hodgson across the lane this time and he is called for a travel.
New Zealand – 26
Australia – 41