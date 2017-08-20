Canberra Raiders vs Penrith Panthers: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders are looking to keep their season alive when they host the Penrith Panthers. Join The Roar for all the action from 2pm (AEST).

A win for Canberra today puts them within striking distance of the top eight, with matches against Newcastle and the Storm in the next two rounds, but a loss ends their season.

One thing that is in the Raiders’ favour, if they keep winning, is a healthy for and against of +73, while the Panthers are currently +59.

The Raiders have won their last three matches and coach Ricky Stuart has named an unchanged line-up from the team that beat the Warriors 36-16 in New Zealand last Sunday.

As for Penrith, a win for will all but guarantee them a finals spot and take the pressure off for their next two matches, against St George and Manly.

The Panthers are hunting their sixth straight win, coming off the back of a hard-fought 24-16 victory over the Cowboys at home last Saturday night.

Penrith hooker Peter Wallace has been ruled out with a broken hand this week and Sione Katoa has been named in his place. Former St George rake Mitch Rein has been named on an extended bench, as has backrower Trent Merrin, who could be a late inclusion, returning from a knee injury.

The last time the two teams met, in Round 14, the Panthers scored two tries in the last two minutes to snatch a thrilling 24-20 victory in Bathurst.

Prediction

Canberra’s unlikely charge toward the top eight to continue. Raiders by 7.

Join The Roar from 2pm (AEST) for score updates and a live blog of the game.