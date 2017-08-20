What I hate about Australian rugby

Do you know what I hate?

I don’t hate the All Blacks, love them for showing me what rugby can be. Not some idealised version of passion or physicality – but rugby with skill, thought and culture.

But I do hate the fact I have to wake up today and explain to my son why the Wallabies were humiliated… again.

I hate the fact my daughter laughs and says that wouldn’t happen in hockey.

I hate the fact I watched a club rugby game with skill, thrills, and theatre (Rats vs Manly) that got our hearts pumping and belief so strong – but was then followed by mindless rubbish.

I hate the fact my kids could play on Rat Park at half time and watch two clubs compete in a game of tug-o-war and then hug like old friends, before watching millionaires forget how to pass, tackle and run.

I hate the fact that the same millionaires have ruined the culture of something I hold so dear.

I hate the fact that after playing, coaching and administering the game for 30 years I threw my Wallabies shirt away and walked out 10 minutes into the second half, embarrassed, as league supporters laughed at me.

I hate the fact that my passion is gone. I haven’t paid for a ticket to watch the Waratahs or Wallabies in five years.

I hate that the people in charge are more concerned about their business class air tickets than the Collaroy Cougars, Oakley Juniors or Western Raptors.

Most of all, I hate the fact that tomorrow when I read the paper, I will go straight to see how the Swans did.