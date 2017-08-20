Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United: EPL live scores, blog

Huddersfield Town is looking to build on their English Premier League campaign with a second win when they host fellow newly-promoted side Newcastle United. Join The Roar from 10:30pm (AEST) for live scores and commentary on Sunday night.

Huddersfield Town made a dream start to their campaign, dismantling Crystal Palace en route to an impressive three-goal win at Selhurst Park.

Joel Ward scored an unfortunate own-goal before Steve Mounie found the net twice to ensure Huddersfield became the first team to win in their Premier League debut since Blackpool’s 4-nil victory over Wigan in the 2010-11 season.

They also made history in a more unusual way, becoming the first side to have their first ever EPL goal come via an own goal.

As for Aaron Mooy, the Australian showed once again why he is so valued at the club, orchestrating two of the goals and controlling the midfield.

Newcastle United’s start to the league did not go as well, as they went 2-nil down to Tottenham at St James’ Park.

In the first 45 minutes, Newcastle lost Paul Dummett and debutant Florian Lejeune to injury. However, it was their third lost player which sunk them, as Jonjo Shelvey got himself red carded for stamping on Dele Alli right in front of the referee.

Newcastle went on to concede twice, while Shelvey is set to see a psychologist to work on his anger issues.

Prediction

Newcastle have had Huddersfield’s number in recent fixtures, however without Shelvey, and with possible injury concerns, it would take a lot for the visitors to leave with three points.

Huddersfield Town 2 – 0 Newcastle United

Join The Roar from 10:30pm (AEST) for live scores and commentary on Sunday night from the match between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United.