Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United: EPL live scores, blog

Huddersfield Town is looking to build on their English Premier League campaign with a second win when they host fellow newly-promoted side Newcastle United. Join The Roar from 10:30pm (AEST) for live scores and commentary on Sunday night.
Huddersfield Town made a dream start to their campaign, dismantling Crystal Palace en route to an impressive three-goal win at Selhurst Park.
Joel Ward scored an unfortunate own-goal before Steve Mounie found the net twice to ensure Huddersfield became the first team to win in their Premier League debut since Blackpool’s 4-nil victory over Wigan in the 2010-11 season.
They also made history in a more unusual way, becoming the first side to have their first ever EPL goal come via an own goal.
As for Aaron Mooy, the Australian showed once again why he is so valued at the club, orchestrating two of the goals and controlling the midfield.
Newcastle United’s start to the league did not go as well, as they went 2-nil down to Tottenham at St James’ Park.
In the first 45 minutes, Newcastle lost Paul Dummett and debutant Florian Lejeune to injury. However, it was their third lost player which sunk them, as Jonjo Shelvey got himself red carded for stamping on Dele Alli right in front of the referee.
Newcastle went on to concede twice, while Shelvey is set to see a psychologist to work on his anger issues.
Prediction
Newcastle have had Huddersfield’s number in recent fixtures, however without Shelvey, and with possible injury concerns, it would take a lot for the visitors to leave with three points.
Huddersfield Town 2 – 0 Newcastle United
Join The Roar from 10:30pm (AEST) for live scores and commentary on Sunday night from the match between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United.
11:32pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:32pm | ! Report
45′ – Newcastle kick-off to get the second half underway!
11:18pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:18pm | ! Report
HALF TIME: Huddersfield Town 0 – 0 Newcastle United
11:18pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:18pm | ! Report
45+2′ – Ince’s second corner is found my Mounie but his spectacular effort is blocked and that will do it for the first half
11:18pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:18pm | ! Report
45+1′ – Ince’s corner causes some confusion but Huddersfield have another one. This will be the last play of the first half.
11:17pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:17pm | ! Report
45′ – Huddersfield break but Kachunga takes too many touches and his ball to Mounie is blocked by Mbemba and goes out for a corner
11:13pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:13pm | ! Report
42′ – Mooy is fouled by Ritchie who gets the first yellow card of the game
11:12pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:12pm | ! Report
40′ – Perez has a chance to get the ball into the empty net after a mistake by Huddersfield’s keeper Lossl but he mishits it and Huddersfield get away with it.
11:06pm
Isaac Nowroozi said | 11:06pm | ! Report
35′ – Gayle is getting frustrated in the box. He finally gets a ball and is taken down in the box from behind and wants a penalty, but the referee waves it away. Second penalty denial decision he has gotten correct, this time in the other box
11:06pm
AZ_RBB said | 11:06pm | ! Report
HUFC struggling to maintain possession last 15mins. Looking nervous and short on time on the ball. Newcastle have stepped up the tempo as the game has go on