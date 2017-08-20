Raiders out of chances after losing to Panthers 22-26

Penrith have consolidated their top-eight spot and ended Canberra’s finals hopes with a 26-22 win in an entertaining game at GIO Stadium.

The Panthers led 20-10 at halftime, but had to withstand a second half rally by Canberra before scoring late to retake the lead and clinch the two points.

Penrith opened the scoring in the 3rd minute of the match when they made Canberra pay for an error in their opening set. The Panthers spun the ball wide before centre Waqa Blake stepped inside and exploited some lazy inside defence from the Raiders to score easily.

Canberra hit back in the 15th minute when fullback Jack Wighton threw an overhead cut-out ball for winger Nick Cotric to score out wide.

In the 24th minute, Waqa Blake made a 50-metre break for the Panthers before turning the ball back inside for halfback Nathan Cleary to score. In doing so, Cleary became the youngest ever player to reach 200 points in an NRL season.

Seven minutes before half-time, Raiders’ interchange forward Dave Taylor charged onto the ball before miraculously offloading for backrower Josh Papalii to score.

That made it 14-10, but Panthers’ winger Josh Mansour then used his strength to score a crucial try on half-time to take Penrith out to 20-10.

The Raiders needed to score first in the second half and they did after fullback Jack Wighton dummied and used his strength to cross out wide.

Spurred on by their home fans, the Raiders then hit the front for the first time in the match in the 55th minute. The platform for the try was laid by a 60-metre kick return by Wighton which gave them great field position. Sezer eventually threw a short ball later in the ensuing set for backrower Joseph Tapine to score. Jarrod Croker’s conversion made it 22-20 and the Raiders’ finals hopes were still alive.

But Canberra’s big men tired late in the match. Penrith poured on the pressure with three repeat sets and with eight minutes to go, the Raiders eventually cracked. Panthers’ replacement hooker Tyrone May dummied and used his strength to burrow his way over from dummy half for the winning Penrith try.

Today’s win is the Panthers’ seventh in a row. They have St George and Manly to play in the last two rounds. If they keep winning, there’s a chance they could sneak a top-four spot if other results go their way. Next week they have the chance to end St George’s top-eight chances, like they did with their win over Canberra today.