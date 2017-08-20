Riewoldt tribute inspires St Kilda win

St Kilda honoured retiring legend Nick Riewoldt and kept their slim AFL finals hopes alive with a thumping 49-point win over North Melbourne.

The theme was “Thanks Rooey” on Sunday for Riewoldt’s last home game at Etihad Stadium and he kicked two goals in the 18.19 (127) to 12.6 (78) win.

The Saints and Kangaroos formed a guard of honour for Riewoldt as he was chaired from the ground.

Riewoldt then did a lap of honour to acknowledge the fans.

But there is a slim chance that the Saints’ MCG match against Richmond will not be the end of his 335-game career.

If the Saints upset Richmond and other results go their way, they will make the finals.

While all the attention was on Riewoldt for much of the game and at the final siren, earlier it was Jake Carlisle – for the wrong reasons.

Carlisle had to pass a last-minute fitness test and then was reported twice at quarter time.

In an eventful start to the Etihad Stadium clash, play was also held up for several minutes in the first quarter when North’s Daniel Nielson was stretchered from the ground.

Carlisle’s back flared up in the warm-up and there were briefly fears he might not be able to start the game.

He limped down to the rooms, but lined up in defence at the opening bounce.

Late in the opening quarter, Nielson suffered a hit to the head in a marking contest.

He gave a thumbs up as he was taken off the ground.

On quarter time, Carlisle was at the centre of a scuffle that quickly involved most of the players on the ground.

He was booked separately for striking Luke McDonald and Declan Mountford.

Despite their inaccuracy, the Saints pulled away in the second term to lead by 23 points at halftime and they dominated the second half.

Saints midfielder Jack Steven was best afield with 40 disposals, while Seb Ross and Luke Dunstan also starred, while Shaun Higgins and Ben Cunnington were best for the Kangaroos.

North’s match in Brisbane next Saturday against the Lions will decide the wooden spoon.