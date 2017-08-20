Roar Forum: What changes should the Wallabies make for Bledisloe 2?

Bledisloe 1 has be run and won, and the results for Australia weren’t pretty.

New Zealand but down eight tries before the Wallabies could score a single one of their own, and that led to a 54-6 scoreline early in the second half.

Luckily for the Wallabies, their opponents shut up shop in the last 30 minutes, and tries from Curtis Rona, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau evened things up a little.

Hard to say whether or not the Wallabies really saved any face with a good finish, but what can be said for sure is that improvement is needed to genuinely challenge New Zealand

What changes should the Wallabies make to the team before they come up against the All Blacks again in a week’s time?

For the answer to that all-important question, Roarers, we’re turning things over to you.

Which of this week’s players have earned another go next time around, and which of them are headed back to the chalkboard?

Who deserves to come right in, and who should be made to earn their place?

In short – who comes in, who goes out?

There will, we bet, be a variety of opinions on the matter, and in this week’s Roar Forum you are invited to let us know in the comments what yours is.

For your reference, here’s the full team from the Test on Saturday night:

Wallabies team versus All Blacks Bledisloe 1

1. Scott Sio (32 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (120 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (11 Tests)

4. Rory Arnold (12 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (12 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (3 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (68 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (15 Tests)

9. Will Genia (78 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (45 Tests)

11. Curtis Rona (Debut)

12. Kurtley Beale (60 Tests)

13. Samu Kerevi (8 Tests)

14. Henry Speight (12 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (55 Tests) Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (71 Tests)

17. Tom Robertson (9 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (80 Tests)

19. Rob Simmons (71 Tests)

20. Lopeti Timani (7 Tests)

21. Nick Phipps (52 Tests)

22. Reece Hodge (13 Tests)

23. Tevita Kuridrani (47 Tests)

What changes do you want to see for the next Test? Let the debate begin!