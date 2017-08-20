Terrific Tigers dominate Dockers in Domain Stadium farewell

Richmond remain well and truly in calculations for a top four spot, savaging a horrendous Fremantle side by 104 points in the latter’s final match at Domain Stadium.

Fremantle’s day actually started with some of their finest footy in a long while, with Nat Fyfe booting a fine goal within 45 seconds, and Freo’s pressure returning to what some would consider to their very best.

While Fremantle weren’t managing to convert as much as they’d have liked, they managed to prevent the Tigers from getting a sole inside 50 for the first eight minutes of the match, while they themselves piled on nine of their own.

Their day got better as Harley Bennell came on to the field with dressed in purple for the first time in two years, and booted two goals. Fremantle bore a four-point lead at quarter time, and the capacity crowd was pumped.

Richmond, though, very quickly put a stop to the excitement in the second quarter, booting eight consecutive goals to destroy Fremantle’s confidence. Richmond’s pressure became paramount, leaving the Dockers fumbly and seemingly unable to cope.

Jacob Townsend – in his first game of the year, and having already booted two goals for Richmond in the first quarter – booted two more, whilst Kane Lambert added three of his own. Richmond’s lead was 45 points, and all signs were ominous for the Dockers.

The third quarter was much the same as the second: Richmond playing a standard of football that was far, far superior to Fremantle’s, and the lead just kept getting bigger and bigger.

Fremantle managed to boot two majors through Hayden Crozier and Josh Deluca, but their deficit was ominous. A 75-point lead at the final break meant that it Fremantle’s hopes of winning were well and truly in disarray.

The fourth quarter? Well, there isn’t much to say. Seven more Richmond goals, two consolation goals for Freo.

As the time approached the final siren, a desolate “Freo” chant went up around Domain Stadium one last time, as Richmond – through a sixth goal to Townsend and an after the siren goal to Butler – ran out winners by 104 points.

On a dark day for Fremantle, Nat Fyfe, David Mundy and the Hill brothers (30, 27 and 26 disposals respectively) can hold their heads high, while Darcy Tucker was immense with 11 tackles, Sean Darcy won his battle with Richmond’s Toby Nankervis and Crozier looked good with two goals to go with a several nice marks.

The big story, though, was the return of Bennell, who finished with two goals, six touches and zero new injuries.

Richmond’s Dustin Martin was huge with 36 disposals, two goals and probably some Brownlow votes, Townsend was sensational with six goals, Riewoldt led from the front with four majors and Brandon Ellis was prolific with 33 disposals.

Bachar Houli – with a goal and 29 touches – was also prolific, while debutant Jack Graham finished with 13 touches and a goal – his first in league footy.

Fremantle face Essendon next weekend in their final match for 2017, whilst Richmond face St Kilda at the ‘G in what will be an interesting match next Sunday afternoon.