AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 22

There’s just one round of footy remaining for more than half of the competition, which means there’s just one more week of power rankings to come in 2017 – a tragedy, I’m sure you’ll all agree.
Last week: 1
Ladder: 1
The Crows would be disappointed to let that one slip against the Swans. But despite their many wasted chances, they’re guaranteed to finish top-two. They’re still in the box seat.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 6
Since round seven, the Swans are 13-2 with a percentage of 150. They might be the best team in the comp, but they’re still up against it if they finish outside the top four.
Last week: 3
Ladder: 3
Escaped unscathed from what loomed as a danger game against the Pies. Win this week and they’ll finish second, yet no one seems to believe in them – what a weird season.
Last week: 4
Ladder: 2
We didn’t learn anything this week that we didn’t already know about the Giants. They’re really, really good.
Last week: 5
Ladder: 4
Dustin Martin is an outrageously good footballer. They’ll be barracking hard for the Cats on Saturday night – a qualifying final at the MCG against the Cats is much more desirable than a trip to Adelaide Oval or Spotless Stadium.
Last week: 6
Ladder: 5
Beating up on the baby Bulldogs defenders wasn’t exactly a fair fight, but man mountain Charlie Dixon gave a reminder of what an X-factor he could be in finals. Port will need him firing if they’re to make a meaningful impact in September.
Last week: 7
Ladder: 7
It was great to see Jesse Hogan dominate as he did against the Lions, but the job’s not done yet. The Demons need if they want to avoid sweating through the rest of the round waiting for things to fall their way. Michael Hibberd has had an outstanding season.
Last week: 10
Ladder: 8
Did what was required on the Gold Coast and now need only beat the pathetic Dockers to play finals for the first time since 2014.
Last week: 8
Ladder: 9
The Eagles were admirable in defeat against the Giants and still have a sniff of September.
Last week: 9
Ladder: 11
The Dogs got pretty much what they deserved this season; they never got going at all and have a whole lot to work on over summer.
Last week: 12
Ladder: 10
Still the slimmest of chances of playing finals, but really it’s been a bit of a disappointing season for the Saints. I’m going to miss watching Nick Riewoldt play footy.
Last week: 11
Ladder: 12
The season hasn’t been as ugly as it looked it might be after they started 1-5, and they still have a chance to send off one of their greatest players in style and end 2017 on a high note.
Last week: 13
Ladder: 13
Only had one meaningful quarter in them against the Cats, but could still play spoiler against the Demons.
Last week: 14
Ladder: 17
We’ll find out a bit about the Roos this week against the Lions.
Last week: 15
Ladder: 18
Put in a very decent effort against a team with plenty to play for. Season 2018 won’t come quickly enough for the Lions. Healthy Dayne Beams is a superstar.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 15
Snapped two nasty losing streaks: this season’s eight-game stretch, and their 14-game winless run against the Hawks. No more #thelasttimecarltonbeathawthorn.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 14
What a pathetic fortnight. At least we got to see Harley Bennell in the big time again, that guy can seriously play.
Last week: 18
Ladder: 16
At least they put up a fight against the Dons.
August 21st 2017 @ 8:56am
tibor nagy (big four sticks) said | August 21st 2017 @ 8:56am | ! Report
It was good to see Townsend finally show his true potential with his six majors. Vlaustin and Lambert were excellent. Lambert is the most underrated player in the AFL.
Our win over Fremantle was more impressive than Sydney’s, as it was on their home dung heap, whereas Sydney played them at the SCG. Fremantle actually were trying against us, whereas against Sydney they had put the cue in the rack. Fremantle could not stand our relentless pressure.
I pity the teams who have to play Richmond in the finals as they don’t have a chance.
August 21st 2017 @ 9:08am
Kaniel Outis said | August 21st 2017 @ 9:08am | ! Report
I would have Carlton above North and Brisbane. As a neutral, who has no dislike of Carlton nor Brisbane, I feel Carlton have beaten better teams than Brisbane have. The best team Brisbane have beaten is Essendon. I like the way the Blues are building a defensive structure first.
I have no doubt North will beat Brisbane next week. We are a proud club who have achieved success off the smell of an oily rag. We don’t have the backing of the Lord Dunsboroughs or the Fauntleroy-St Johns, yet we continuously defy the odds.
August 21st 2017 @ 9:20am
The Ghost said | August 21st 2017 @ 9:20am | ! Report
It doesn’t matter where you put Carlton, North, Fremantle, Gold Coast, or Brisbane, as they are all a rabble.
Richmond are mounting our charge to the premiership glory. We are the Team of the People. Not only will our 70k Tiger Army be cheering us on, but so too will the neutrals who want a fairy tale. No one wants to see salary cap fiddlers from Adelaide win the flag. No one wants to see perennial grand final chokers from the leafy east of Sydney win. No one wants to see a Frankenstein creation win.
Eat ’em alive Tigers!
August 21st 2017 @ 9:28am
Jolza said | August 21st 2017 @ 9:28am | ! Report
The ‘Team of the People’ will be the team that has no top 10 draft pick on their list. The team that has endured the horror of their own coach being murdered only two years ago, followed only a few months later by the best player in the competition leaving the club.
Sorry Tigers, I do love you guys, and if the Crows weren’t in it then I definitely would be cheering for you, but Disney have already cast their team for this fairy tale.
August 21st 2017 @ 9:40am
Brian said | August 21st 2017 @ 9:40am | ! Report
that’s not really true as Brad Crouch was in a mini draft and the crows traded a top 10 pick. Nonetheless I agree Adelaide are the most deserving having lost Dangerfield, Tippett, Gunston, Davies and continually produced quality players.
August 21st 2017 @ 9:57am
Paul D said | August 21st 2017 @ 9:57am | ! Report
Yeah I’d agree with the part where Carlton should be above Brisbane.
Don’t agree with North beating Brisbane though. Brisbane routinely used to upset North at the Gabba even during your preliminary final appearance years. Now you’re down in the cellar I expect you to stay there.
North have done great things on a small budget in the past but your luck is going to run out sooner or later. A few years anchored to the foundations of the ladder and no-one will remember any of the 1970’s heroics. Society has a short memory these days, so I expect you’ll be sent packing one way to Tasmania.
August 21st 2017 @ 9:56am
AdelaideDocker said | August 21st 2017 @ 9:56am | ! Report
I’d have Brisbane above North, but it’s a good effort.
Also, thank god for Gold Coast exisiting. But surely there’s some WAFL or VFL teams better than either my mob or that mob from Queensland? I have a feeling Freo would be much, much worse than seventeeth 😉