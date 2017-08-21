AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 22

There’s just one round of footy remaining for more than half of the competition, which means there’s just one more week of power rankings to come in 2017 – a tragedy, I’m sure you’ll all agree.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

The Crows would be disappointed to let that one slip against the Swans. But despite their many wasted chances, they’re guaranteed to finish top-two. They’re still in the box seat.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 6

Since round seven, the Swans are 13-2 with a percentage of 150. They might be the best team in the comp, but they’re still up against it if they finish outside the top four.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 3

Escaped unscathed from what loomed as a danger game against the Pies. Win this week and they’ll finish second, yet no one seems to believe in them – what a weird season.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 2

We didn’t learn anything this week that we didn’t already know about the Giants. They’re really, really good.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 4

Dustin Martin is an outrageously good footballer. They’ll be barracking hard for the Cats on Saturday night – a qualifying final at the MCG against the Cats is much more desirable than a trip to Adelaide Oval or Spotless Stadium.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 5

Beating up on the baby Bulldogs defenders wasn’t exactly a fair fight, but man mountain Charlie Dixon gave a reminder of what an X-factor he could be in finals. Port will need him firing if they’re to make a meaningful impact in September.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 7

It was great to see Jesse Hogan dominate as he did against the Lions, but the job’s not done yet. The Demons need if they want to avoid sweating through the rest of the round waiting for things to fall their way. Michael Hibberd has had an outstanding season.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 8

Did what was required on the Gold Coast and now need only beat the pathetic Dockers to play finals for the first time since 2014.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 9

The Eagles were admirable in defeat against the Giants and still have a sniff of September.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 11

The Dogs got pretty much what they deserved this season; they never got going at all and have a whole lot to work on over summer.



Last week: 12

Ladder: 10

Still the slimmest of chances of playing finals, but really it’s been a bit of a disappointing season for the Saints. I’m going to miss watching Nick Riewoldt play footy.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 12

The season hasn’t been as ugly as it looked it might be after they started 1-5, and they still have a chance to send off one of their greatest players in style and end 2017 on a high note.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 13

Only had one meaningful quarter in them against the Cats, but could still play spoiler against the Demons.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 17

We’ll find out a bit about the Roos this week against the Lions.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 18

Put in a very decent effort against a team with plenty to play for. Season 2018 won’t come quickly enough for the Lions. Healthy Dayne Beams is a superstar.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 15

Snapped two nasty losing streaks: this season’s eight-game stretch, and their 14-game winless run against the Hawks. No more #thelasttimecarltonbeathawthorn.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 14

What a pathetic fortnight. At least we got to see Harley Bennell in the big time again, that guy can seriously play.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 16

At least they put up a fight against the Dons.