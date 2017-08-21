Neil Henry sacked by Gold Coast Titans

Neil Henry has been sacked by the Gold Coast Titans, perhaps bringing to an end a widely reported feud between the senior coach and star signing Jarryd Hayne.
The Titans will hold a press conference at 3:45pm this afternoon.
The Gold Coast Titans confirmed the news in an email to their members and made an announcement to the playing group on Monday after a day-long board meeting where Henry’s fate was decided.
Hayne, a Dally M Medallist in his time with the Eels, joined the Titans on a $1.2 million deal, but has failed to deliver this year.
It was revealed earlier this month that Henry did not want the Titans to recruit Hayne last year.
“He didn’t want him there because for Neil it was about managing the salary cap, there was too much money being put into one player for the salary cap,” said Daily Telegraph journalist Paul Kent.
A number of players had expressed public support for Henry to continue in his role, including Kevin Proctor.
“I reckon he’s the right man for the job… we’re all backing him as players and I’m hoping the board does that too,” Proctor said.
“He’s been getting hammered by the press and I feel sorry for him.
“Our bad performances have been back lashing on him and he doesn’t deserve it.”
However, Henry had reportedly lost the support of other key players.
With two rounds remaining in this NRL season the Titans are fourteen on the ladder with seven wins and fifteen losses, and have the second-worst points differential in the competition with -174, better only than the bottom-of-the-table Newcastle Knights.
August 21st 2017 @ 3:36pm
Jock Cornet said | August 21st 2017 @ 3:36pm | ! Report
Who would touch Jarryd Hayne now. A coaches nightmare , he will have to retire or go tonEngland. That NFL went to his head.
August 21st 2017 @ 3:36pm
Alex L said | August 21st 2017 @ 3:36pm | ! Report
So, the board answering to the NRL signed a player the coach didn’t want, then sacked the coach because the team didn’t go well.
Bang up job guys.
August 21st 2017 @ 3:37pm
ferret said | August 21st 2017 @ 3:37pm | ! Report
Really feel for Henry.
The board go against his wishes and sign a player at a very high price (takes up large amount of cap). And when things go bad (especially given the horrendous injury list) the board sack him for their bad decision! Wow, not much justice in that.
And as for others “players” losing confidence – they’re 20 something blokes who have had a sheltered career path on massive money. Don’t think they’d be the people I would go to to ask for advice.
Think the Titans will pay for this for some time to come.
August 21st 2017 @ 3:38pm
Joe said | August 21st 2017 @ 3:38pm | ! Report
Was hoping it wouldn’t come to this. Was the coach of the year last year getting the Titans into the 8 then they sign Hayne and have a horrendous injury run this season and they sack him. Crazy stuff.
August 21st 2017 @ 3:41pm
Fred said | August 21st 2017 @ 3:41pm | ! Report
Who would want to be an NRL coach?
August 21st 2017 @ 3:42pm
Dutski said | August 21st 2017 @ 3:42pm | ! Report
I think Henry’s concern in having an uneven spread of money and therefore talent across the team is exactly what has played out. If that player doesn’t feature heavily then the team suffers. It takes more than the coach for that to happen – you need to have a star player that never has a bad game – see how Cam Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater have made the lopsided roster work at the Storm. Hayne has never been that kind of player. Brilliant? Undoubtedly. Consistent? No. So the concern about the lopsided roster is spot on.
As for Henry? He’s averaged a win % of between 40% and 50% across all three clubs he’s coached.
Either way it’s a no-win for the club – keep a good bloke with an iffy coaching record or an erratic superstar?