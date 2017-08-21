 

Wallabies DIY player ratings vs All Blacks Bledisloe 1: The results

    The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against the All Blacks, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

    As you’d expect, the results were just as devastating as the Test itself was for the Wallabies. Let’s start with the good news first – that won’t take long.

    Kurtley Beale was our man of the match, but in this debacle that honour only required an average rating of 5.73.

    Adam Coleman was just narrowly behind him with a 5.72, but they were the only two starters for the Wallabies to go above an ‘average’ 5.

    Ned Hanigan, former skipper Stephen Moore and Samu Kerevi were the most blindingly bad performers in the side according to the votes, all rating below three on average.

    All three copped a worse rating than the worst we have seen from any starter this year, Eto Nabuli’s 3.42 on debut against Scotland.

    Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

    1. Scott Sio
    Average rating: 4.74
    Most common rating: 5 (24 per cent)

    2. Stephen Moore
    Average rating: 2.72
    Most common rating: 2 (29 per cent)

    3. Allan Alaalatoa
    Average rating: 4.48
    Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

    4. Rory Arnold
    Average rating: 4.75
    Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

    5. Adam Coleman
    Average rating: 5.72
    Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)

    6. Ned Hanigan
    Average rating: 2.80
    Most common rating: 1 (25 per cent)

    7. Michael Hooper
    Average rating: 3.87
    Most common rating: 4 (23 per cent)

    8. Sean McMahon
    Average rating: 3.76
    Most common rating: 4 (26 per cent)

    9. Will Genia
    Average rating: 4.04
    Most common rating: 4 (25 per cent)

    10. Bernard Foley
    Average rating: 3.71
    Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)

    11. Curtis Rona
    Average rating: 4.02
    Most common rating: 4 (26 per cent)

    12. Kurtley Beale
    Average rating: 5.73
    Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)

    13. Samu Kerevi
    Average rating: 2.62
    Most common rating: 1 (27 per cent)

    14. Henry Speight
    Average rating: 4.99
    Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)

    15. Israel Folau
    Average rating: 4.73
    Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)

    16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
    Average rating: 5.20
    Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)

    17. Tom Robertson
    Average rating: 3.28
    Most common rating: 5 (19 per cent)

    18. Sekope Kepu
    Average rating: 4.65
    Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

    19. Rob Simmons
    Average rating: 3.77
    Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

    20. Lopeti Timani
    Average rating: 4.87
    Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

    21. Nick Phipps
    Average rating: 3.87
    Most common rating: 5 (18 per cent)

    22. Reece Hodge
    Average rating: 4.55
    Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

    23. Tevita Kuridrani
    Average rating: 5.78
    Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)

