The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against the All Blacks, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.

As you’d expect, the results were just as devastating as the Test itself was for the Wallabies. Let’s start with the good news first – that won’t take long.

Kurtley Beale was our man of the match, but in this debacle that honour only required an average rating of 5.73.

Adam Coleman was just narrowly behind him with a 5.72, but they were the only two starters for the Wallabies to go above an ‘average’ 5.

Ned Hanigan, former skipper Stephen Moore and Samu Kerevi were the most blindingly bad performers in the side according to the votes, all rating below three on average.

All three copped a worse rating than the worst we have seen from any starter this year, Eto Nabuli’s 3.42 on debut against Scotland.

Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.

1. Scott Sio

Average rating: 4.74

Most common rating: 5 (24 per cent)

2. Stephen Moore

Average rating: 2.72

Most common rating: 2 (29 per cent)

3. Allan Alaalatoa

Average rating: 4.48

Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

4. Rory Arnold

Average rating: 4.75

Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

5. Adam Coleman

Average rating: 5.72

Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)

6. Ned Hanigan

Average rating: 2.80

Most common rating: 1 (25 per cent)

7. Michael Hooper

Average rating: 3.87

Most common rating: 4 (23 per cent)

8. Sean McMahon

Average rating: 3.76

Most common rating: 4 (26 per cent)

9. Will Genia

Average rating: 4.04

Most common rating: 4 (25 per cent)

10. Bernard Foley

Average rating: 3.71

Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)

11. Curtis Rona

Average rating: 4.02

Most common rating: 4 (26 per cent)

12. Kurtley Beale

Average rating: 5.73

Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)

13. Samu Kerevi

Average rating: 2.62

Most common rating: 1 (27 per cent)

14. Henry Speight

Average rating: 4.99

Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)

15. Israel Folau

Average rating: 4.73

Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau

Average rating: 5.20

Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)

17. Tom Robertson

Average rating: 3.28

Most common rating: 5 (19 per cent)

18. Sekope Kepu

Average rating: 4.65

Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)

19. Rob Simmons

Average rating: 3.77

Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)

20. Lopeti Timani

Average rating: 4.87

Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)

21. Nick Phipps

Average rating: 3.87

Most common rating: 5 (18 per cent)

22. Reece Hodge

Average rating: 4.55

Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)

23. Tevita Kuridrani

Average rating: 5.78

Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)