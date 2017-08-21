The results are in! Yesterday, we asked you to rate the Wallabies side that took to the field against the All Blacks, and now we’ve added up the data from all of our responders to bring your our DIY player ratings from the Test.
As you’d expect, the results were just as devastating as the Test itself was for the Wallabies. Let’s start with the good news first – that won’t take long.
Kurtley Beale was our man of the match, but in this debacle that honour only required an average rating of 5.73.
Adam Coleman was just narrowly behind him with a 5.72, but they were the only two starters for the Wallabies to go above an ‘average’ 5.
Ned Hanigan, former skipper Stephen Moore and Samu Kerevi were the most blindingly bad performers in the side according to the votes, all rating below three on average.
All three copped a worse rating than the worst we have seen from any starter this year, Eto Nabuli’s 3.42 on debut against Scotland.
Check out the full results below, and let us know what you think in the comments.
1. Scott Sio
Average rating: 4.74
Most common rating: 5 (24 per cent)
2. Stephen Moore
Average rating: 2.72
Most common rating: 2 (29 per cent)
3. Allan Alaalatoa
Average rating: 4.48
Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)
4. Rory Arnold
Average rating: 4.75
Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)
5. Adam Coleman
Average rating: 5.72
Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)
6. Ned Hanigan
Average rating: 2.80
Most common rating: 1 (25 per cent)
7. Michael Hooper
Average rating: 3.87
Most common rating: 4 (23 per cent)
8. Sean McMahon
Average rating: 3.76
Most common rating: 4 (26 per cent)
9. Will Genia
Average rating: 4.04
Most common rating: 4 (25 per cent)
10. Bernard Foley
Average rating: 3.71
Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)
11. Curtis Rona
Average rating: 4.02
Most common rating: 4 (26 per cent)
12. Kurtley Beale
Average rating: 5.73
Most common rating: 6 (26 per cent)
13. Samu Kerevi
Average rating: 2.62
Most common rating: 1 (27 per cent)
14. Henry Speight
Average rating: 4.99
Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)
15. Israel Folau
Average rating: 4.73
Most common rating: 5 (22 per cent)
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
Average rating: 5.20
Most common rating: 5 (29 per cent)
17. Tom Robertson
Average rating: 3.28
Most common rating: 5 (19 per cent)
18. Sekope Kepu
Average rating: 4.65
Most common rating: 5 (34 per cent)
19. Rob Simmons
Average rating: 3.77
Most common rating: 5 (28 per cent)
20. Lopeti Timani
Average rating: 4.87
Most common rating: 5 (31 per cent)
21. Nick Phipps
Average rating: 3.87
Most common rating: 5 (18 per cent)
22. Reece Hodge
Average rating: 4.55
Most common rating: 5 (30 per cent)
23. Tevita Kuridrani
Average rating: 5.78
Most common rating: 6 (33 per cent)
August 21st 2017 @ 10:08am
Fionn said | August 21st 2017 @ 10:08am | ! Report
Moore, Hanigan, Hooper, McMahon, Rona and Foley all too high.