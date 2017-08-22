Forrest finally gets to meet with ARU

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest will meet with the ARU on Tuesday in a bid to convince the governing body to overturn their decision to axe the Western Force.

Forrest and former RugbyWA chairman Geoff Stooke will meet with ARU chairman Cameron Clyne, and board members John Eales and Brett Robinson at lunchtime.

The ARU have repeatedly knocked back invites to meet with Forrest to discuss the future of the Western Force.

But Forrest has finally been granted his wish – and he agreed to hold the meeting in Adelaide so as to limit the amount of travel Clyne, Eales, and Robinson would need to make.

Stooke quit his post on the ARU board in protest to the decision to axe the Force.

He says the ARU should retain all five Australian franchises, rather than rip rugby out of WA.

Stooke says if the Force are shut down now, WA will never again embrace a professional rugby franchise.

Pressure is mounting on the ARU to reverse their decision to axe the Force.

The Western Australian government is exploring the possibility of suing the ARU for more than $100 million unless the Force are reinstated.

RugbyWA, who are being backed by Forrest, will find out on Wednesday whether they can appeal the Force’s axing to the NSW Supreme Court.

Forrest has already pledged to bankroll any potential future losses by the Force.