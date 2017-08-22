Let’s respect our opposition and start playing defence

On Saturday night Australian rugby fans witnessed an attacking master class for the best part of an hour of play. Sadly it was the Wallabies’ opposition who showed the confidence, skill and expertise of a superior rugby team.

Brace yourselves for another angry Wallabies supporter article. I realise they are coming through thick and thin at the moment, but if it slightly helps my outlook on Australian rugby, I’m going to go right ahead.

Once again, the first game of the Bledisloe Cup had arrived – and for a brief moment last week, I dared to hope that our Wallabies had a chance of making it a competitive game. In all, 30 or so of our best rugby players had nearly a full month of preparation together, a very rare luxury on the international circuit.

Any doubts and hesitation about the Super Rugby form were cast off by the players and coaches and we were promised that they were ready to get stuck into the All Blacks.

Then the first half happened.

I remember sitting on my couch during half time, I was angry. Angry that Michael Cheika had seemingly surrendered any chance of defensive superiority in the hope that his men can match the All Black’s attacking skill and, angry at the lack effort by our best players.

I was just thankful I didn’t buy a ticket, what a waste of time, money and effort.

I don’t want to join the chorus of fans called for an end to Cheika’s reign, I actually think he has done an acceptable job since he took charge. I do, however, find it incredibly infuriating that certain player’s defensive shortcomings are so obvious to the majority of Australian rugby fans, but the head coach is oblivious to it!

Then, he rolls out this lineup against the best attacking team in the world. Was the resulting bloodbath ever in doubt?

It’s quite unfortunate that he is still the best coach we have, and, without any other viable option, will these head scratching selections and tactics continue? Probably.

Put aside any problems with the growth of rugby talent in Australia (or the problems with the governing body), I have read many reasonable, sensible game plans and tactics from Roarers, utilising the best players we have and presenting the best possible chance to knock the All Blacks off their perch.

Sure, it’s easy to say these things from the outside looking in and it’s definitely not as clear cut as many would like to think, but it’s truly hard to accept some of Cheika’s decisions as a top tier coach.

The Wallabies missed 37 tackles in the first half, 48 overall. In contrast, the All Blacks missed 45 tackles in three Test matches against the British and Irish Lions.

Cheika cast off any suggestions that it was due to a lack of effort, rather, the fact that a little self-doubt crept into the players. The excuse just churns up the old argument that these guys are professional rugby players, they literally don’t have any other job to do other than go out there and play hard.

I would argue that a blatant lack of cover defence, falling off basic front end tackles and a general unwillingness to ‘go the hard yards’ isn’t a lack of confidence at all.

A month ago I wrote an article as a call to arms to Australian rugby fans, I said that we must try our hardest to back our team purely with the knowledge that they will go on to the field, try their absolute hardest and ultimately live up to the fabled Australian way of never giving up.

I also blamed a lack of confidence for their results in the June Test series.

Now here I am, questioning all of those sentiments.

Ultimately, I am lost. I’m unsure how to move forward. The Super Rugby season was tough, as a Brumbies supporter I feel incredibly sorry for the Force and its fans, but the latest performance from our national team has brought a new level of devastation.

The only way to win is with the ball in hand, yes strong attack is incredibly important, but surely there needs to be some balance within the team.

The Wallabies must show the All Blacks some respect by playing strong defence, rather than relying on them to make the same schoolboy errors that we do.