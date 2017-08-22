Mayweather vs McGregor super fight not living up to the hype?

While it has been labeled as a battle between two of the biggest, most successful sports stars in the world, the demand for tickets to Floyd Mayweather, Connor McGregor fight is waning, creating headaches for promoters.

With only five days until the dream matchup, promoters are struggling to sell tickets. Simply, the demand for tickets is just not that high, especially compared to the sales of the Mayweather vs Pacquiao fight in May 2015.

The cheapest tickets available for the fight are just $1,500, relatively loose change compared to the cheapest on offer for Mayweather vs Pacquiao, $4,000. Adding to this, there is also a much larger amount of tickets available in the secondary market.

Furthermore, 10 days prior to the 2015 fight, ticket prices dropped 30 percent. If the same happened for the upcoming fight, tickets may be sold for as cheaps as $1,000 which, in Las Vegas, is next to nothing.

The match is held at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, which has 3,200 more seats to fill compared to the MGM Arena, which hosted the 2015 super fight.

The real issue is the lack of any meaningful competition and consequence to the fight. Sure, it’s one hell of a spectacle, but the two outspoken competitors are fighting for one main reason: bragging rights – whereas Mayweather and Pacquiao squared off as two of the best boxers this generation to determine the world champion.

Without any competitive substance to draw the crowds, this latest super fight may fall short of its predecessors in terms of revenue.

McGregor is now attempting to fight ‘across codes’, and while interesting, it’s definitely not a guaranteed solid performance in boxing standards. This it seems, is enough to worry boxing fans.

On the other hand, UFC fans generally will be watching a sport that they are either not familiar with, or not passionate about.

Plenty of factors contribute to the dud ticket sales.

While the ticket sales may be falling, the nature of the fight should draw the attention and most revenue from the Pay-Per-View audience. The benefit of McGregor competing is that the Irishman can tap into the European and UFC audiences.

While this matchup is seemingly not enough to draw crowds to watch live, there is plenty of general interest for viewers to pay to watch the fight. Projected Pay-Per-View revenue for the fight is around $475 million, which is $20 million more than Mayweather’s fight in 2015.

This may be the saving grace for the “one of the most hotly anticipated fights of all time”. While there are still five days left until the fight, the crowds may fall well short of the projected numbers.