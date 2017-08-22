Past the post: Caulfield and Doomben blackbookers

Hartnell stamped himself as the second best horse in Australia with a dominant return in a real highlight at Caulfield. Doomben didn’t have feature racing, but there were still some quality performances, so here are the Blackbookers.

Caulfield

Follow

Oregons Day- Pulled up with a slow recovery, so an excuse there. Her effort late was still very good. Big tick for mine despite going down as favourite.

Fursa- Market said she only had three legs and while she didn’t win, I thought her effort was very good in the quicksand. Keen to see her on top of the ground.

Seannie- The jump outs weren’t as good as what the stable had said, but this fresh run was a ripper. I was a big fan of her in WA. Can’t wait to see her at Flemington.

Jukebox- Outstanding return from this boy, who I think could well be the best three-year-old in Melbourne. Looked in a bit if trouble but surged hard late to win. Excited to see where he goes.

Hartnell- Would he have beaten Winx yesterday? Under those circumstances, yes. He was brilliant and it’s a scary thought how much improvement he has left. Also a big tick to Abbey Marie.

Brave Smash- The one to follow big time from the meeting. Got into a nasty spot and Lane had to go to the quicksand near the rail and that beat him. He’s a in for a huge Spring.

Forget

Sea The Sparkle- Was no betting 200m out. She was home. I think she might have turned it up a bit there. Disappointing if you were on.

Onpicalo/Amovatio- Two very good campaigners. But for this prep, they are done with for sure. Both plain.

Black Heart Bart- He has been the best horse Victoria has had post Black Caviar but his effort was average, admittedly on a track rating he doesn’t like. But the races will only get harder.

Doomben

Follow

Jetsonic- Continued his very good fresh record. Just got a touch lost around the turn but balanced up and savaged the line late.

Rancho Montoya- First up off a little freshen up, his run was very good. Got a little lost around the turn and attacked the line when balancing up.

Passionflower- This girl was a sneaky one to watch for the future. Ran last but was never clear at any stage and went around as if it was a trial.

Forget

Impregnable- He was awful as a heavily backed odds on pop. Just never looked like winning at all in what was a very, very thin race.

Steel Zip- He’s been a great campaigner, but surely retirement beckons. That was ugly to watch.