Past the post: Randwick and Morphettville blackbookers

Winx clearly stole the show at Randwick on Saturday with her electric return to racing, while Mio Dio confirmed the status of Will Clarken as being one of the best trainers in South Australia. Here are the respective blackbookers.

Randwick

Follow

Champagne Cuddles- She’s the best filly out of the Silver Shadow. She was outsprinted when the front two dashed but her last 100m was excellent. She’s the one to follow.

Life Less Ordinary- He’s the one to follow from the meeting. Outstanding return I thought given the tempo and the fact he looked big in condition. He’s set for a very good Spring.

Calculated/Dracarys- Calculated was $2.5-$4 and ran accordingly but did pull up with a tracing of blood in one nostril. Dracarys was outstanding and more so given he had a puncture wound to a hoof via a shifted plate.

Foxplay- Gee her run was outstanding and if she is heading to the Myer Classic, its game over. Had the dream, sprinted, looked home but it took the GOAT to nail her.

Sweet Redemption- Euro Angel was the flashing light but I think the winner was just as good. It was very difficult to lead all the way at Randwick and this girl burnt the candle at both ends.

Omei Sword- Not an Everest horse. For punter who launched in, she was bad, but to the eye, she raced like a horse who wants a mile. I wouldn’t drop off…yet.

Blake Shinn on Super Too- Still think she is a one trick pony but the trick worked yesterday. Confident ride from Shinn. Just let her roll along and with the aid of the tailwind down the straight, she was far too good. Still, I’d be wary of her on a normal day.

Forget

Hugh Bowman’s ride on Sayed- I’m staggered that the Stewards let him off. Bowman stated that he was vigorously riding hands and heels. I’ve seen him punch them out harder than that. He coasted and thought he had the race won. Simple.

Inference- I know he was wide no cover into the breeze, but there were others who faced the breeze and went better. Jury is out for mine, not just with the horse but the stable too.

Morphettville

Follow

Alamonteel- Market said she’d run poorly and she did. Don’t sack her off that. She’s done a great job this prep.

Kellstorm- Country Cups looks his go. Not sure he can reach blacktype but he’s absolutely toying with them in SA right now.

Nodoubtaboutit- That was her best and gee she was impressive. That win could be the making of her.

Colonel Custer- Pulled up lame so a clear excuse. Trial prior was too good to ignore off one forgive run.

Forget

Jaclyn- Market said she was wound up to win. She was awful. Beaten a long way and was gone on the turn.

Correct Call- She’s honest, tries hard. Just doesn’t win. Becoming quite the costly conveyance.

Kentucky Flyer- Had some market support here and was terrible. Never looked like winning at stage and let the supporters down.

Lankan Rupee- He’s been one of the best sprinters in recent years, but the retirement paddock looms. Hopefully nothing is wrong with him.

Infinity Queen- Another that tries hard but in terms of winning, she’s a hard one to trust for punters. Midweek grade is probably her mark.