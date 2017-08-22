 

Sacking Neil Henry was gutless

David Lord Columnist

By , David Lord is a Roar Expert

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    In 2011, Graham Annesley was elected the member for Miranda in the NSW Parliament, and was immediately made Minister for Sport and Recreation.

    Halfway through his term Annesley resigned his portfolio saying he loved the job, but not the politics.

    He left in 2013 to take up the CEO job at the Gold Coast Titans.

    Yesterday he was involved in politics again, fronting the media to announce Neil Henry was sacked as Titans coach, effective immediately.

    And throughout the grilling, Annesley looked as though he sure wanted to be anywhere else than looking like a stunned mullet.

    His giveaway quote was “This decision wasn’t player driven, or Neil would still be coach”.

    So it was entirely a Titans Board decision, with Annesley as CEO having to walk the media plank.

    The other six directors have been noticeable by their absence.

    And that makes Neil Henry’s sacking gutless.

    Neil Henry Gold Coast Titans NRL Rugby League

    (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

    The Board has sided with overpaid contract player Jarryd Hayne, the $1.2 million a season former superstar who has given the club a maximum $120,000 worth of performance.

    The fracas all started with Hayne saying he’d leave the club if the coach wanted him to go.

    Henry retaliated with “Either Hayne goes, or I go” which turned out to be a suicidal comment.

    That was early last week. Since then Annesley spoke to both Hayne and Henry, the Board met on Saturday, Annesley told Henry he was gone, and told the roster yesterday of the decision.

    Assistant coaches Terry Matherson and Craig Hodges will take over for the Titans final two games of the season.

    To compound the gutless decision, the Board has decided Hayne will be involved with the selection of the new coach.

    Unbelievable.

    Moving on, two intriguing aspects emerge in the not too distant future.

    Will the Titans’ directors surface to name Henry’s replacement?

    And what if Jarryd Hayne is still a faded superstar in 2018?

    David Lord
    David Lord

    David Lord was deeply involved in two of the biggest sporting stories - World Series Cricket in 1977 and professional rugby in 1983. After managing Jeff Thomson and Viv Richards during WSC, in 1983 David signed 208 of the best rugby players from Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales and France to play an international pro circuit. The concept didn’t get off the ground, but it did force the IRB to get cracking and bring in the World Rugby Cup, now one of the world’s great sporting spectacles

    The second CLUB ROAR AWARDS have been announced, including special guest judge Olympian Steven Bradbury... oh and we've got $10,000 to give away. So get uploading the best of your grassroots sports videos! To find out more check out Club Roar.