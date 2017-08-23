Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory: FFA Cup live scores, blog

Adelaide United and Melbourne Victory are set to go head to head in a round of 16 clash of the FFA Cup, at the Marden Sports Complex. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEST).

In the worst draw possible for two traditional heavyweights of the A-League, one team will exit the competition and open up a door for a smaller club to make a run at the final stages.

To say Victory were impressive in their demolition of the Roar in the round of 32 is as understated as suggesting Aaron Mooy has made a fair start to his Premier League career. The 5-1 drubbing at Perry Park was clinical.

Contrastingly, Adelaide won a hard-fought contest at tonight’s 6000-seat venue, against more A-League opposition in the form of the Newcastle Jets.

With a sprinkling of new blood in both teams and Adelaide in particular trying to strike up some combinations, there is much interest in this encounter. Victory look strong and must be early A-League favourites, based on a solid core playing group from 2016-17. The four former players who have re-joined the club should slip back into Kevin Muscat’s style and understand his expectations very well.

Marco Kurz will have something of a tougher time getting his squad to gel early in the campaign and this will be their best hit-out to date. A somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw with Campbelltown City doesn’t allude to any great form leading into this key match-up.

Prediction

With team line-ups still to be announced and Adelaide looking to add considerable talent to their squad in the coming weeks, Victory should prove too drilled and settled.

Victory 3-0 Adelaide

Catch all the action on The Roar from 7:30pm (AEST).