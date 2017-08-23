Doing a Bradbury and winning like a legend in the Club Roar Awards

In case you missed the exciting news, The Roar’s secured a gold medal Olympian for a massive upcoming event!

Arguably Australia’s favourite Olympic champion, Steven Bradbury is our special judge for the next Club Roar Awards.

Where were you when Steven Bradbury won the most unlikeliest of Olympic gold medals at the 2002 Winter Olympics?

Bradbury will be joining us at The Roar HQ to help judge and announce the winners for our September 24 announcement.

The Club Roar Awards are all about rewarding everyday sportspeople, the underdogs, all having a go and doing the unexpected – no matter what level of competition.

We can’t wait to have him join us for the awards, which are open for submission now.

We love promoting future stars:

But we also like to have a giggle at some of the great bloopers caught on camera:

If you think you’ve got a video that could beat one of these get submitting!

The more videos you submit to Club Roar, the more chance you have of winning. So get your cameras out. Your club could be famous and you could be crowned the team’s local legend in the process!

Club Roar Awards Round 2 winners will be announced on September 24.