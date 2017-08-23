Hayne fires shot at sacked coach Henry

Jarryd Hayne says the tipping point in his relationship with sacked Gold Coast coach Neil Henry was a media report which said the mentor didn’t support signing him.

Surprising journalists with an unscheduled media conference before training on Wednesday, Hayne said the newspaper article was the basis of the pair’s public falling out.

Henry was sacked on Monday with club boss Graham Annesley attributing the fractured relationship between coach and star player as a factor in the decision.

Hayne denied the pair had any “verbal arguments” but made of point of expressing his disappointment at what he alleged to be a “relationship” between Henry and a News Corp journalist.

“There was an article at the start of the year I felt, if someone had an issue, they could speak to me about it rather than going through a journalist,” Hayne said.

“For it to happen again really took me over the edge … that was something that was very disappointing.

“It’s disappointing from my point of view, with my coach, my head coach, having a journalist that he has a relationship with.

“I’d rather Neil just tell me instead of a journalist write it.”

Hayne said he told Henry he was unhappy with the unsourced newspaper article that said he had a poor attitude at training.

He then spoke to a journalist himself and said he would leave the club if he wasn’t wanted.

The ensuing article prompted crisis meetings between Hayne and Henry and club hierarchy before an emergency board meeting that eventually led to the coach’s sacking.

Hayne said constant focus on his relationship with Henry, being described as a “coach killer”, had not really bothered him.

But the 29-year-old did feel for his teammates, hence Wednesday’s impromptu media call.

“It hasn’t been that bad because I understand the media; they sell papers, not write truths and that’s something I’ve become accustomed to,” Hayne said.

“It’s more my teammates getting asked questions of me, being under the pump with repeated questions.

“I thought I’d just speak up and answer questions about what you guys think was going on.”

Hayne is hopeful of returning from an ankle injury to play against Canterbury on Saturday, acknowledging his form before missing last round’s Parramatta clash had not been acceptable.

“The last few games I was really disappointed that I wasn’t there mentally, that’s something I really pride myself on,” he said.

“We’ve had a rough year but the last home game in front of fans is something to focus on.”