Kevin Walters raises hand for Titans gig: Report

Queensland coach Kevin Walters has already held preliminary talks with Gold Coast to become the NRL club’s next head coach, according to a News Corp report.

Just one day after the Titans sacked Neil Henry, Walters is believed to be one of 11 applicants to have contacted the club about the vacant role.

It is understood Canterbury coach Des Hasler will not be headhunted.

Walters has led the Maroons to back-to-back State of Origin series wins since taking over last year, and won 37 per cent of his games in two seasons at Catalans in the Super League.

The 49-year-old, who is contracted to coach Origin until the end of 2018, is expected to address the situation with Queensland Rugby League officials at a scheduled review on Thursday.

QRL chairman Bruce Hatcher has already stated he would consider releasing Walters from his contract to take up an opportunity at the NRL’s youngest franchise.

Titans chief executive Graham Annesley described Walters as a “quality prospect”.

“Kevin has done a great job with the Queensland team and of course he’d be a quality prospect if he was interested,” Annesley told News Corp.

“We have already received a number of applications from interested parties.

“A selection committee will be appointed to assess the relative merits of prospective candidates, before making a final recommendation to the board.”

Former Maroons star Corey Parker pointed to Walters’ success as a player and as an assistant coach at Melbourne (2010) and Brisbane (2014-15).

“That club needs someone that has a winning culture, a winning attitude,” Parker said on Fox Sports’ On The Couch With Sterlo on Tuesday.

“Kevvie’s certainly got that

“He’s won comps at Melbourne, he’s been at grand finals with Brisbane, he’s won six comps himself, so he understands that.

“That transition would be okay if he wants to go to that club.

“But Craig Hodges, who’s an assistant coach there at present, I think would be a great suit as well.

“He’s born and bred in the area, knows the system and he also understands rugby league.

“We’re talking about one with an established name and one without; but if Kevvie wanted to put his hand up, and I think it’s something he’s considering, you’d have to have a look at him.”