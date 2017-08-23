Kyrie Irving, Isaiah Thomas in blockbuster trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have agreed on the trade of the NBA off-season, with Kyrie Irving to land in Boston ahead of the 2017-18 season in a swap with Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas headlines the deal, with the point guard set to play alongside LeBron James for the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Along with Thomas, Cleveland gain plenty, receiving Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and Brooklyn’s 2018 first round pick, which Boston already had out of a previous trade deal.

Given the struggles of the Nets, that’s likely to be an early to mid first rounder, giving the Cavaliers a spot high in the draft or extra room to move for the rest of the trade window.

The move follows a number of rumours surrounding Kyrie Irving, who has reportedly wanted out of the Cavaliers since the end of July when he requested a trade. That followed Irving and LeBron’s Cavaliers going down to the Golden State Warriors 4-1 in the NBA Finals, failing to defend their championship from the 2015-16 season.

Irving will now have the chance to take over a team in Boston, something he hasn’t been able to do behind LeBron and alongside Kevin Love in Cleveland, while Thomas will move into a side who have played in each of the last three finals.

Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said it’s been brilliant having Thomas and Crowder in Boston.

“Isaiah and Jae have been a huge part of our success,” he said. “Isaiah’s playoff performance under very difficult circumstances will live on in history, and we wish them all the best.” Grousbeck said.

Boston’s President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge also sung the praises of Irving.

“Kyrie is one of the best scorers in the NBA. He has proven that on the biggest stage, the NBA Finals, the last three years,” Ainge said.

“He’s been an NBA Champion, an Olympic Gold Medalist, and a four-time All-Star. For all he’s accomplished, we think his best years are ahead of him.”

In another intriguing twist, the Cavaliers and Celtics will face off on opening night of the NBA season at the Quicken Loans Arena. It was sure to already be a big match between the two sides expected to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference, but this move is sure to add plenty to the rivalry.