‘Yeah, well, that’s like your opinion man’: Cheika cops Lynagh’s blast

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says only an improved performance in Saturday’s second Bledisloe Cup Test can provide an adequate answer to criticism from rugby luminaries like Michael Lynagh.

Cheika chose not to fire back when asked about Lynagh’s stinging description of Australia’s “non-existent” skills and “schoolboy” errors, which he made in commentary for Sky Sports during last weekend’s 54-34 defeat to New Zealand.

“Where’s he? Over in England isn’t he?” Cheika said.

“If that’s how he feels, (we) can’t change it except for what we do on the field.

“There’s nothing else I can say to it really.”

Lynagh, who was Australia’s five-eighth when they won the 1991 World Cup, later revealed his offers to lend his expertise to the team had never been taken up.

The Wallabies are blocking out external critiques and focusing on turning things around as they prepare for Saturday’s rematch with the All Blacks at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Cheika said careful analysis had brought clarity to the playing group and coaching staff after the highly emotional fallout to Saturday’s loss.

“You’ve got to look at the game as a whole… the reality of the game and what are the things you can do to stop points,” he said.

“We’ll always trying to look for an answer, one single answer and it’s never one single thing.

“It’s about a collective of people doing a collection of things right on the day and at the right intensity; and that’s what we didn’t bring and that’s why we got beaten.

“The goal will be to bring that together this week.”