Reports: Cameron Smith makes error

Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith has committed an error in a game of rugby league, sources allege.

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the flawless demigod’s lush hands threw a wayward pass to nobody in the 44th minute of the match against Newcastle.

The non-critical mistake went on to overshadow the shellshocked Storm’s 44-12 victory.

Stunned onlookers pointed out Smith’s mistake at the time, however most assumed it was just a broadcast irregularity or a pigeon.

The stuff-up also threw confused statisticians into a frenzy, with many scrambling for how to appropriately categorise something that could not be fathomed.

Some panicked and credited the error to Brian Smith or Cameron Diaz, while others just created a new stat and awarded history’s first divine incompletion.

Smith’s unthinkable fault sparked alarm at the NRL, with league bosses postponing confirmation of the incident until the evidence was reviewed for authenticity.

The footage was examined in concert with a panel of High Court judges, before being referred to a specially-convened laboratory to be thoroughly investigated for traces of Michael Lichaa.

Eventually, it was determined to be a genuine defect of aptitude from Smith, despite the persistent denials of all involved.

While the Storm champion is alleged to be human, he has reportedly erred before.

However, these were trivialities, like unknowingly boast-posting on Twitter or committing the flattest forward passes known to mankind.

But when it comes to tidiness around the ruck, he is like one of those pathological neat freaks who wear Windex as cologne.

Historians have struggled to locate records of his last recorded handling error, but believe it was when he dropped a pass in the ’90s or dropped a few zeroes off his contract in the 2000s.

But despite Saturday’s rare lapse, Storm officials have confirmed the collection of their 2017 premiership will not be jeopardised.

They say Smith’s shocking gaffe will not affect the club’s relentless and unchallenged march to the title, one which will stand as their fifth all-time, third legit, and second peacetime premiership.

A spokesperson declared it’s “business as usual” at the club.

Training sessions remain “crisp and clinical”, while receiving instructions from the coaches’ box is still like “taking a phone call from Mel Gibson”.