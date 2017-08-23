Wallabies set to free fall in the world rankings

A couple of weeks back, a Roarer posited the idea that, after the Rugby Championships and the Spring Tour, the Wallabies’ world ranking would plunge to as far down as nine.

After Saturday’s woeful outing against the All Blacks, number nine looks a little less ludicrous.

Two more losses to the All Blacks is a given. The men in black are just too strong, too well organised, and too well coached. And I cannot see Australia beating the Springboks in Perth.

The Boks, a different look team these days, have a front five that we can’t match in tight or in the open. Add reliable halves, solid and experienced centres, and fast wingers, South Africa are in good shape behind the scrum.

Their recent whitewash of the French, and their victory over the Pumas last Saturday have seen them deservedly supplant the Wallabies at No.4 in the world.

While the Wallabies will try to correct things, there’s only so much that can be done reaching into a talent cupboard that’s practically bare.

The Boks will cement their place over the Wallabies by winning in Perth and again in the return match, in Bloemfontein.

Meanwhile, if the Wallabies get on top of the Pumas in the two matches – although the Pumas will likely be too good at home – the rankings will probably remain as they are now.

But then comes calamity on the Spring Tour. A win over Japan won’t do much, but losses to Wales, England and Scotland – a definite possibility – will drop us further down the rankings.

In 2015 we ranked sixth. I’m sad to say we may be back there again. Or even a notch lower.