2012 top ten AFL draft reorder

Only five years on from the 2012 draft, there are a few changes that could be made with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Joe Daniher – GWS Giants (Originally Lachie Whitfield)

Daniher has been a fantastic tall forward for the Bombers over the past five years. He was originally drafted with pick ten under the father-son rule, playing 91 games and kicking 168 goals to date. He is a one-time Anzac Day Medallist, one-time Tom Willis Medallist, and 3-time club leading goalkicker.

Pick 2 – Jack Viney – GWS Giants (Originally Jono O’Rourke)

Viney has become a driving force for the Demons since making his debut. He was originally selected with pick 26 under the father-son rule, playing 88 games and kicking 25 goals to date. He is a one-time Harold Ball Memorial Trophy winner, one-time club best and fairest, and the current Melbourne Football Club co-captain alongside Nathan Jones.

Pick 3 – Ollie Wines – GWS Giants (Originally Lachie Plowman)

Wines has been a strong, contested midfielder for the Power since being drafted. He was originally taken with pick 7, playing 105 games and kicking 50 goals to date. He is a three-time Gavin Wanganeen Medallist.

Pick 4 – Jake Stringer – Melbourne (Originally Jimmy Toumpas)

‘The Package’ as Brian Taylor calls him hasn’t quite recaptured the form of 2015, but has still been solid since then. He was originally drafted with pick 5, playing 89 games and kicking 160 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time All-Australian, and two-time club leading goalkicker.

Pick 5 – Brodie Grundy – Western Bulldogs (Originally Jake Stringer)

Grundy has been a terrific ruckman for the Pies, proving that you don’t need to be an older player to be a quality ruckman. He was originally selected with pick 18, playing 81 games and kicking 26 goals to date.

Pick 6 – Dane Rampe – Western Bulldogs (Originally Jack Macrae)

Rampe has been a fantastic rebounding defender for the Swans since being selected as a mature-ager. He was originally taken with pick 37 in the rookie draft, playing 112 games and kicking 6 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian.

Pick 7 – Lachie Whitfield – Port Adelaide (Originally Ollie Wines)

Whitfield has been really good for the Giants over the last five years. He was originally drafted with the first pick, playing 86 games and kicking 43 goals to date. He is a one-time Larke Medallist.

Pick 8 – Lachie Hunter – Brisbane (Originally Sam Mayes)

Hunter has been an important midfielder for the Dogs. He was originally selected with pick 49 under the father-son rule, playing 83 games and kicking 42 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player and one-time Bob Rose-Charlie Sutton Medallist.

Pick 9 – Jake Lloyd – Richmond (Originally Nick Vlastuin)

Lloyd has been fantastic for the Swans since debut. He was originally taken with pick 16 in the rookie draft, playing 89 games and kicking 22 goals to date. He is a one-time rising star nominee.

Pick 10 – Zac Williams – Essendon (Originally Joe Daniher)

Another young Giants talent, Williams is starting to come along very nicely. He was originally drafted with pick 54 in the rookie draft, playing 72 games and kicking 20 goals to date. He is a one-time rising star nominee.