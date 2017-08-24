2013 top ten AFL draft reorder

Only four years on from the 2013 draft, there are a few changes that could be made with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Marcus Bontempelli – GWS Giants (Originally Tom Boyd)

‘Boy oh boy wowee’ as Brian Taylor would say, isn’t Bontempelli a promising talent?

He was originally drafted with pick four, playing 84 games and kicking 78 goals to date. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time Charles Sutton Medallist, and one-time All-Australian. ‘The Bont’ has the potential to become a Brownlow medallist one day.

Pick 2 – Josh Kelly – GWS Giants (Originally Josh Kelly)

Despite his future being up in the air and discussed often this year, Kelly has gone from being good to being great.

He was originally selected at this pick, playing 80 games and kicking 52 goals to date. He is a one-time rising star nominee and is in contention to be an All-Australian and the Giants best and fairest winner this year. He has potential to become a Brownlow Medallist one day.

Pick 3 – Zach Merrett – St Kilda (Originally Jack Billings)

Merrett has become a star for the Bombers. He took a few years to act on his potential, but when he did, it was fantastic. He was originally taken with pick 26, playing 79 games and kicking 27 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest and certainly looks like having the potential of being a future Brownlow Medallist.

Pick 4 – Ben Brown – Western Bulldogs (Originally Marcus Bontempelli)

‘Sideshow Bob’, as many people call him due to his hair style, has become an important part of the Roos line-up this year as the number one forward.

He was originally drafted with pick 47, playing 76 games and kicking 147 goals to date. He is a one-time club leading goalkicker and is in contention for All-Australian selection this year. He certainly has potential to be a Coleman Medallist later in his career.

Pick 5 – Jesse Hogan – Gold Coast (Originally Kade Kolodjashnij)

Despite his challenging run of injuries, with his 2014 season ruled out due to a back injury, and this year disrupted by suspension, his father’s death from cancer, being diagnosed with testicular cancer, and a collarbone injury, he is still seen as one of the best forwards in the game.

He was originally selected with pick two in the 2012 mini-draft, playing 50 games and kicking 105 goals to date. He is a two-time club leading goalkicker, one-time Ron Evans Medallist, and one-time Harold Ball Memorial Trophy winner. Like Brown, he has the potential to be a Coleman Medallist later in his career.

Pick 6 – Patrick Cripps – Collingwood (Originally Matt Scharenberg)

Gee, hasn’t Cripps become a great midfielder?

Filling in greatly since Chris Judd retired in 2015, he was originally taken with pick 13, playing 59 games and kicking 23 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest and the 2015 runner-up in the rising star award. Like Bontempelli, Kelly, and Merrett, he has the potential to become a Brownlow Medallist in his career.

Pick 7 – Kade Kolodjashnij – Brisbane (Originally James Aish)

Kolodjashnij has been a fantastic player for the Suns since debut. He was originally drafted with pick five, playing 70 games and kicking 13 goals to date. He is a one-time Harrison Medallist and one-time rising star nominee.

Pick 8 – Matt Crouch – North Melbourne (Originally Luke McDonald)

Crouch, the brother of teammate Brad, has been a fantastic midfielder for the Crows. He was originally selected with pick 23, playing 68 games and kicking 15 goals to date. He is a one-time rising star nominee.

Pick 9 – Charlie Cameron – Melbourne (Originally Christian Salem)

Cameron has been a terrific small forward for the Crows alongside Eddie Betts in a dangerous Adelaide forward line. He was originally taken with pick nine in the rookie draft, playing 69 games and kicking 75 goals to date. He is a one-time rising star nominee.

Pick 10 – Jayden Hunt – Collingwood (Originally Nathan Freeman)

Hunt has become an important rebound defender with his thrilling speed for the Demons, as shown in their loss to Sydney in Round 15 when he played up forward with no success. He was originally drafted with pick 57, playing 40 games and kicking ten goals to date. He is a one-time Harold Ball Memorial Trophy winner.