Brisbane Broncos vs Parramatta Eels: NRL live scores, blog

The Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels will face off for the second time in a month, but it feels like there is plenty more riding on it this time around. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the Round 25 opener from 7:50pm (AEST).
Brisbane sensationally fell to the Eels when the sides met in Round 21, Parramatta claiming an unexpected 28-14 victory.
It was the Eels’ fifth straight victory and since then, despite a shock loss to the Newcastle Knights, they have beaten the Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.
It means Parra have won seven of their last eight and taken their prospects from battling for the top eight to being in a position where they could finish top four if results fall their way. It’s been a brilliant turnaround, and while some of their performances have been inconsistent, this side could cause headaches come September.
Of course, Brisbane look like the only team that might challenge the Melbourne Storm on the first Sunday in October.
Apart from the aforementioned loss to the Eels, Brisbane have also been dominant, having not suffered a loss since their Round 17 game against the Storm.
It seemed doomsday had come early for Wayne Bennett’s men when Andrew McCullough was injured and ruled out for the season, but Ben Hunt has filled his role brilliantly. Playing off the bench, Hunt has had three energetic games, adding a new level of spark and creativity to the attack, which has seen them run up 110 points in three games.
The first of those was a 54-0 smashing of the Gold Coast, which didn’t prove much, but big wins over the Sharks and the Dragons shows they are in scary touch.
Their defence is holding rock solid without McCullough, who was averaging 47 tackles a game with a 96 per cent efficiency. In saying that, this match will be a new test for the Broncos defence.
Even without the injured Bevan French at fullback, Mitchell Moses and Corey Norman’s combination has come into its own during this winning streak.
However, the Eels will need to score a lot of points because they are conceding an average of 19 points per game, while the Broncos have the best-attacking record in the competition, scoring 25 per game.
The Broncos’ preparation is also more or less uninterrupted, with only Tevita Pangai Junior replaced by Jaydn Su’A on the bench.
In addition, the Broncos have a record of 11-6 against the Eels at Lang Park.
Prediction
Parra are a chance here, but there is just too much pressure on Corey Norman and Mitchell Moses to generate the points required. As we saw against the Knights, the Eels defence has vulnerabilities, and after a tight first 20 minutes, Ben Hunt should prove the difference.
Broncos by 12.
8:02pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:02pm | ! Report
6′ – Oates and Moag the runners to get the Broncos out of their own end now, before Glenn takes a run. The kick comes early from Milford out of dummy half and Smith brings it back.
8:01pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:01pm | ! Report
5′ – The Broncos defence racing up again, and the Eels struggling for metres out of their own end. Moeroa and Takairangi with runs, before Mannah gets a roll on towards halfway. Now some nice footwork from Browne gets him around one, before Norman kicks short side and Boyd collects.
8:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:00pm | ! Report
4′ – Moga and Mead bring the Broncos into the middle third of the park and over halfway, before McGuire carts it up. Sims now making easy metres back over the top of the ruck before Blair runs it on the last, hits the line and is tackled. That’s not a great last tackle option.
7:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:59pm | ! Report
3′ – Well, what an amazing start. Parramatta will have the first full set of the game then and it’s Vave to bring it back from the restart, before Mannah is driven backwards with some good first up contact. Nathan Brown now going nowhere, before Vave has a second run. Norman kicks down the centre and it’s Boyd to bring it back and he almost breaks the tackle skipping on the outside.
7:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:58pm | ! Report
CONVERSION SUCCESSFUL by MITCHELL MOSES
7:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:57pm | ! Report
1′ – TRY EELS, KIRISOME AUVA’A
UNBELIEVABLE! What an incredible start? What on Earth just happened? Adam Blair has brought it back from the kick-off, dropped it out of the tackle trying to offload by the looks of it and Kirisome Auva’a has pounced and scored the opening try on the first play of the game!
Woah! The Eels are in 15 seconds after kicking off.
7:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:56pm | ! Report
0′ – It’ll be the Eels to kick-off here.
7:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:54pm | ! Report
Teams are on their way out in Brisbane.
7:53pm
Jara W said | 7:53pm | ! Report
BIg win. Roosters lose. Second spot sewn up.
Be nice to go into round 26 and not have to risk slogging out a 90 minute Queensland special
7:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:54pm | ! Report
I’d prefer a 90-minute Queensland special if that’s okay!
7:56pm
William Dalton Davis said | 7:56pm | ! Report
I’m sick of them.
7:45pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:45pm | ! Report
