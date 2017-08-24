The meta-All Australian team, and best and fairest results are virtually here

With one week to go in the season, and undoubtedly more important things to consider next week once the finals line-up is set, let’s jump to conclusions and say that the patterns established over the first 96 per cent of the season hold up over Round 23.

Therefore, the results that present themselves after 22 rounds of footy won’t change much this coming weekend.

Everyone agreed?

Great! Here are the meta results for the All Australian team for 2017, based on as many weekly honors as possible: in-game highlighted players, best-on-grounds from multiple sources, weekly top 18s, 22s, and 25s, AFLCA and AFLPA votes, Brownlow predictors, and even two rating posts – from AFL fantasy and Supercoach, among others.

Altogether we track a dozen or more sources each week to come up with the likely best players as recognised by the AFL community.

Finally, with me being an American, I’m going to present the results the way we do here: no top 22 or anything, but rather the starters and the entire second string at each position.

First team

Backs

Alex Rance (312 points); Rory Laird (309 points); Sam Docherty (271 points); Michael Hurley (246 points); Michael Hibbard (213 points); Jeremy Howe (200 points).

Midfielders

Patrick Dangerfield (646 points); Dustin Martin (641 points); Rory Sloane (478 points); Josh Kelly (386 points); Tom Mitchell (352 points); Dayne Zorko (349 points).

Forwards and ruck

Lance Franklin (382 points); Robbie Gray (336 points); Elliot Yeo (318 points); Josh J Kennedy (312 points); Patrick Ryder (287 points); Joe Daniher (250 points).

Second team

Backs

Jeremy McGovern (188 points); Jason Johannisen (178 points); Dylan Roberton (176 points); Zac Williams (173 points); Tom McDonald (172 points); Zach Tuohy (162 points).

Midfielders

Marcus Bontempelli (341 points); Joel Selwood (331 points); Zach Merrett (323 points); Scott Pendlebury (299 points); Gary Ablett, Jr (288 points); Clayton Oliver (278 points).

Forwards and ruck

Sam Jacobs (227 points); Taylor Walker (226 points); Toby Greene (226 points); Jeremy Cameron (219 points); Eddie Betts (218 points); Chad Wingard (216 points).

If you ignore the match review panel, there’s still a tight fight for the top of the list, with the defending Brownlow medalist having just retaken the lead over his presumptive heir this week on our list.

But the five-point margin makes it too close to call before the final games.

As for positions, I tried to stick with where the coaches are saying the players play. Wingard, for example, has started at half-forward recently, so I’ve included him in the forward list. The same is true with Robbie Gray and Elliot Yeo. Others may be listed as midfield-forward, but if they’re starting as midfielders, I count them as midfielders.

And as of Round 22, here are the meta best and fairest top five for each team from the same sources (so the point totals should look familiar).

Adelaide

Rory Sloane (478), Rory Laird (309), Matt Crouch (249), Sam Jacobs (227), and Taylor Walker (226).

Brisbane

Dayne Zorko (349), Dayne Beams (275), Tom Rockliff (172), Lewis Taylor (141), and Daniel Rich (121).

Carlton

Sam Docherty (271), Matthew Kreuzer (258), Bryce Gibbs (233), Marc Murphy (231), and Patrick Cripps (131).

Collingwood

Scott Pendlebury (299), Taylor Adams (248), Adam Treloar (233), Jeremy Howe (200), and Steele Sidebottom (189).

Essendon

Zach Merrett (323), Joe Daniher (250), Michael Hurley (246), Dyson Heppell (216), and David Zaharakis (171).

Fremantle

Nat Fyfe (265), Lachie Neale (227), Michael Walters (205), Bradley Hill (148), and David Mundy (125).

Geelong

Patrick Dangerfield (646), Joel Selwood (331), Mitch Duncan (224), Zach Tuohy (162), and Lachie Henderson (115).

Gold Coast

Gary Ablett, Jr (288), Tom Lynch (176), Steven May (133), Aaron Hall (125), and Jarryd Lyons (117).

Greater Western Sydney

Josh Kelly (386), Dylan Shiel (236), Toby Greene (226), Jeremy Cameron (219), and Callan Ward (188).

Hawthorn

Tom Mitchell (352), Shaun Burgoyne (186), Jack Gunston (157), Ryan Burton (122), and ben McEvoy (113).

Melbourne

Clayton Oliver (278), Michael Hibbard (213), Tom McDonald (172), Jack Viney (171), and Nathan Jones (167).

North Melbourne

Ben Cunnington (227), Ben Brown (208), Shaun Higgins (178), Robbie Tarrant (135), and Jack Ziebell (120).

Port Adelaide

Robbie Gray (336), Paddy Ryder (287), Ollie Wines (243), Chad Wingard (216), and Charlie Dixon (214).

Richmond

Dustin Martin (641), Alex Rance (312), Trent Cotchin (244), Jack Riewoldt (164), and Brandon Ellis (103).

Saint Kilda

Seb Ross (276), Jack Billings (213), Jack Steven (200), Dylan Roberton (176), and Nick Riewoldt (129).

Sydney

Lance Franklin (382), Josh P Kennedy (258), Luke Parker (246), Dan Hannebury (209), and Jake Lloyd (136).

West Coast

Elliot Yeo (318), Josh J Kennedy (312), Jeremy McGovern (188), Luke Shuey (168), and Andrew Gaff (148).

Western Bulldogs

Marcus Bontempelli (341), Jack Macrae (206), Jason Johannisen (178), Luke Dalhaus (134), and Lachie Hunter (119).

It’s worth noting that when the team itself decides on its own best and fairest, it looks at different factors than these voters do.

Nobody has been voting for leadership, for strong character, for perseverance, or any of the other qualities that truly ‘make the man’. And who knows those qualities better than the teammates and coaches themselves?

So if the teams come out with lists completely different from mine, it’s not an error on either of our parts – it’s the different criteria we were using.

Looking through those top fives, a couple of things stand out: Adelaide’s fifth place score (Walker at 226) would be as high as second on six other teams’ lists, and above fifth on all of them. In fact, Adelaide’s tenth place is Rory Atkins at 125 points, which would make top five on eight lists. The Crows’ depth has given them the presumed minor premiership, which makes them my favourite for the title.

It’s odd that the team with the lowest scoring fifth place is Richmond; the implication is that they have the least depth, at least at the star level. Is it really Dusty and Alex doing all the work? It doesn’t feel like it, but when push comes to shove, perhaps if an opponent shuts them down they’ve shut the Tigers down. (Shutting Dustin Martin down this year is easier said than done, if you needed that clarified.)

Certain placements make for interesting stories. Jack Riewoldt falling to fifth on the St Kilda ladder as they transition to life without him; Paddy Ryder moving up to second on Port’s list as the year progressed, displaying how critical he is to the Power’s success; the gap between Bontempelli and the rest of his Bulldog team or Mitchell and his Hawks teammates; despite our prejudices, Fyfe should still win Fremantle’s best and fairest, unless you pro-rate Michael Walters’ work.

With one week to go, most of these placements won’t change, and at most there might be one player moving in or out of the starting 18 for the meta-All Australian team.

If you want to move the ruck into the midfield, that’s fine, I just like to reward the higher-point-total midfielders whenever I can.

But I’d take on any team with the 18 on this list – and four subs off the second team, of course!