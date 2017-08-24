Resurgent Bangladesh still underdogs against Aussies

Australia’s two-Test series of Bangladesh is only their second tour of the country since the latter gained Test status in 2000.

Though Bangladesh have improved a lot over the last few years, most of their successes have been in the limited overs format.

The Bangladesh team, in spite of their incredible win over England, are still finding their feet in Test cricket. The hosts rely heavily on their batting and have looked to play defensively to draw games in recent times.

Their record at home isn’t that flashy either, having won just five, lost 36 and drawn 12 of the 53 Tests played there.

Even though the home team is extremely confident after their test win against England, Australia would still be firm favourites to win the series 2-0 – weather permitting – even though they are coming off a huge break from Test cricket.

Steve Smith’s team showed character in the series loss against India, and their win in Pune on a turning track should give them confidence.

David Warner and Matt Renshaw will open the batting, with Usman Khawaja coming in at number three. Warner will once again be under pressure, as Bangladesh are likely to use a spinner with the new ball, with Mustafizur Rahman likely to be the lone pacer. Of course, Warner struggled in India against spin. As for Renshaw, he was Australia’s best batsman in India, behind Smith, and will once again be crucial.

The middle order will consist of Smith, Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell – the latter having scored a brilliant hundred in India.

Australia will miss Mitchell Starc and in his absence Josh Hazlewood will probably lead the pace attack, with Pat Cummins likely to share the new ball.

Nathan Lyon will lead the spin attack, with the second spinner’s spot a tossup between Mitchell Swepson and Ashton Agar.

The hosts will depend on their spinners and would be hoping to get tracks which suit their attack. Their batting is their strongest suit and would be hoping to put up some huge scores in the first innings, although they can collapse against disciplined bowling.