Round 23 AFL action: Four things to look ahead to

There’s one round left in the AFL season, with plenty of repercussions for the table. Here are four things we can look forward to this weekend.

1) The fight for the top four

Adelaide, GWS and Geelong have all secured a double chance heading into September and although Richmond currently sit inside the top four, there’s still a nervous wait for Tiger fans.

Sitting only four points behind in fifth and sixth spot respectively are Sydney and Port Adelaide, waiting to grasp an opportunity if the Tigers slip.

Making matters more interesting is that Sydney are expected to win against Carlton at the SCG, while the Power should have no trouble accounting for a hapless Gold Coast outfit at home.

If predictions are correct, then it leaves the Tigers sitting outside the top four coming into their game against St Kilda.

This means that when Richmond run out on the MCG on Sunday, they’ll know if they have to win their game to secure their first top-four finish since 2001.

2) Who earns a home final in the top four?

With so many plots developing in the last round of the home-and-away season, this may arguably be the biggest of them all.

Adelaide and GWS currently hold the top two spots, however, Geelong can secure a home final with a win over GWS on Saturday.

Geelong sits only two points behind the Giants, meaning Leon Cameron’s men must win (or heaven forbid draw) to avoid loosing their spot in second place.

In what promises to be a monumental clash at Kardinya Park, expect no stones to be left unturned as both teams fight for the prized advantage of staying at home for the first week of the finals.

Also expect a hot debate over where a home final will be played down at the Cattery or at the MCG if a Geelong victory ensues.

3) Can Essendon shut the door on the Eagles and Saints?

Although it’s an unlikely probability, West Coast and St Kilda are still a mathematical chance to make the finals pending results.

Both teams are locked with the Bombers on 44 points, but Essendon’s better percentage and easier draw makes them the more likely prospect to grab that eighth position.

All eyes will be squarely focussed on Etihad stadium at 1:10pm on Sunday to see if the boys from Windy Hill can get the job done over Fremantle.

The Dockers are under pressure to perform after two consecutive 104-point losses, but that will not ease the minds of Essendon fans, who are keen to return to the finals after a dark period in the club’s history.

4) Battle to avoid the wooden spoon

In a wonderful coincidence, both North Melbourne and Brisbane will have the opportunity to condemn one another to finish in last place.

While both teams have youthful sides, it’s the Lions who have generated the most excitement in 2017.

They will start the match as favourites for Saturday’s home game at the Gabba after showcasing a lot of heart in their thirteen-point loss to the finals-bound Demons last Sunday.

The North boys on the other hand have had a disappointing season, slumping from the top eight last year to the bottom two this year, albeit under the notion that were going through a rebuilding phase.

Both teams will seek to finish the season on a strong note.

Although the coveted number one draft pick is there for the losers taking, you can bet your money that it won’t be what either Chris Fagan or Brad Scott will be thinking come match day.