Round 23 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 24 Aug 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 23 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Hawthorn Hawks vs Western Bulldogs

7:50pm Friday August 25, Etihad Stadium

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Liam Shiels, Harry Morrison

OUT: Ryan Burton (Foot), Ricky Henderson (Back)

NEW: Harry Morrison

Western Bulldogs

IN: Matthew Boyd, Tom Campbell, Patrick Lipinski

OUT: Travis Cloke (General Soreness), Jake Stringer (Hamstring), Tory Dickson (Omitted)

NEW: Patrick Lipinski

Collingwood Magpies vs Melbourne Demons

1:45pm Saturday August 26, MCG

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Tyson Goldsack, Brodie Grundy

OUT: Josh Smith (Omitted), Jarryd Blair (Omitted)

IN: Christian Salem, Jack Watts

OUT: Josh Wagner (Omitted), Billy Stretch (Omitted)

Brisbane Lions vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

2:10pm Saturday August 26, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

No Change

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Ben McKay, Jed Anderson, Lachlan Hansen, Lindsay Thomas, Aaron Mullett

OUT: Jack Ziebell (Foot), Braydon Preuss (Shoulder), Daniel Nielson (Concussion), Taylor Garner (Foot), Cameron Zurhaar (Omitted)

NEW: Ben McKay

Sydney Swans vs Carlton Blues

4:35pm Saturday August 26, SCG

Sydney Swans

IN: Harry Cunningham, Nic Newman

OUT: Dan Hannebery (Hip), Tom Papley (Knee)

Carlton Blues

IN: Dennis Armfield

OUT: Jack Silvagni (Shoulder)

Geelong Cats vs GWS Giants

7:25pm Saturday August 26, Simonds Stadium

Geelong Cats

IN: Mark Blicavs, Brandan Parfitt, Tom Hawkins

OUT: Sam Simpson (Omitted), Jackson Thurlow (Omitted), Zach Guthrie (Omitted)

GWS Giants

IN: Rory Lobb, Steve Johnson

OUT: Harrison Himmelberg (Omitted), Matt de Boer (Omitted)

Port Adelaide Power vs Gold Coast Suns

7:40pm Saturday August 26, Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Jasper Pittard

OUT: Tom Jonas (Suspension)

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Will Brodie, Gary Ablett, Jarryd Lyons, Jack Bowes

OUT: Jesse Lonergan (Omitted), Jack Leslie (Omitted), Josh Schoenfeld (Omitted), Mitch Hallahan (Omitted)

Essendon Bombers vs Fremantle Dockers

1:10pm Sunday August 27, Etihad Stadium

Essendon Bombers

IN: Jobe Watson, Kyle Langford, Travis Colyer, Heath Hocking, Shaun McKernan

OUT: Josh Green (Foot), Craig Bird (Omitted)

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Lachie Neale, Shane Kersten, Jonathon Griffin, Danyle Pearce, Tommy Sheridan, Sam Collins

OUT: Ryan Nyhuis (Omitted), Sean Darcy (Suspension), Cam McCarthy (Omitted)

Richmond Tigers vs St Kilda Saints

3:20pm Sunday August 27, MCG

Richmond Tigers

IN: Jayden Short, Sam Lloyd, Connor Menadue

OUT: None

St Kilda Saints

IN: Jack Lonie, Brandon White, Daniel McKenzie, Bailey Rice

OUT: Sam Gilbert (Abdominal Strain)

NEW: Bailey Rice

West Coast Eagles vs Adelaide Crows

4:40pm Sunday August 27, Domain Stadium

West Coast Eagles

IN: Mark LeCras, Jackson Nelson, Will Schofield, Jake Waterman

OUT: Josh Hill (Omitted)

NEW: Jake Waterman

Adelaide Crows

IN: Paul Seedsman, Kyle Hartigan, Wayne Milera

OUT: None

All times are AEST.