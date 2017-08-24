Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has made just three changes to the side which was comprehensively beaten 54-34 by the All Blacks in the opening Bledisloe match in Sydney.

After making his debut, Curtis Rona has been moved to the bench to be replaced by Dane Haylett-Petty who has overcome a biceps injury.

Tevita Kuridrani moves to outside centre and will start the match with Samu Kerevi left out.

Rob Simmons moves into the second row in the only other change.

After being dropped twice last year the Simmons selection has surprised many and Cheika referenced it in today’s press conference.

“It’s an opportunity for Simmons to put his foot down now,” Cheika said.

“He’s having a change in his own career now … and I think it’s time he puts a marker down for his international career as well in dominating that lock position.

“Saturday is the day to show that. He knows that as well. It’s not anything I wouldn’t say to him directly either. Saturday is the day for him to show up and say, ‘yeah, this is what I can do.'”

The bench is yet to be confirmed.

The Wallabies will have their work cut out to win in Dunedin. The last time the Wallabies have won in the city was back in 2001.

Wallabies team for Bledisloe 2

1. Scott Sio (33 Tests)

2. Stephen Moore (121 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (13 Tests)

4. Rob Simmons (72 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (13 Tests)

6. Ned Hanigan (4 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (69 Tests)

8. Sean McMahon (16 Tests)

9. Will Genia (79 Tests)

10. Bernard Foley (46 Tests)

11. Henry Speight (13 Tests)

12. Kurtley Beale (61 Tests)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (48 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (17 Tests)

15. Israel Folau (56 Tests)

Reserves

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (72 Tests)

17. Tom Robertson (10 Tests)

18. Sekope Kepu (81 Tests)

19. Rory Arnold (13 Tests)

20. Lopeti Timani (8 Tests)/Jack Dempsey (1 Test)

21. Nick Phipps (53 Tests)

22. Reece Hodge (14 Tests)

23. Curtis Rona (1 Test)