Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has made just three changes to the side which was comprehensively beaten 54-34 by the All Blacks in the opening Bledisloe match in Sydney.
After making his debut, Curtis Rona has been moved to the bench to be replaced by Dane Haylett-Petty who has overcome a biceps injury.
Tevita Kuridrani moves to outside centre and will start the match with Samu Kerevi left out.
Rob Simmons moves into the second row in the only other change.
After being dropped twice last year the Simmons selection has surprised many and Cheika referenced it in today’s press conference.
“It’s an opportunity for Simmons to put his foot down now,” Cheika said.
“He’s having a change in his own career now … and I think it’s time he puts a marker down for his international career as well in dominating that lock position.
“Saturday is the day to show that. He knows that as well. It’s not anything I wouldn’t say to him directly either. Saturday is the day for him to show up and say, ‘yeah, this is what I can do.'”
The bench is yet to be confirmed.
The Wallabies will have their work cut out to win in Dunedin. The last time the Wallabies have won in the city was back in 2001.
Wallabies team for Bledisloe 2
1. Scott Sio (33 Tests)
2. Stephen Moore (121 Tests)
3. Allan Alaalatoa (13 Tests)
4. Rob Simmons (72 Tests)
5. Adam Coleman (13 Tests)
6. Ned Hanigan (4 Tests)
7. Michael Hooper (c) (69 Tests)
8. Sean McMahon (16 Tests)
9. Will Genia (79 Tests)
10. Bernard Foley (46 Tests)
11. Henry Speight (13 Tests)
12. Kurtley Beale (61 Tests)
13. Tevita Kuridrani (48 Tests)
14. Dane Haylett-Petty (17 Tests)
15. Israel Folau (56 Tests)
Reserves
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau (72 Tests)
17. Tom Robertson (10 Tests)
18. Sekope Kepu (81 Tests)
19. Rory Arnold (13 Tests)
20. Lopeti Timani (8 Tests)/Jack Dempsey (1 Test)
21. Nick Phipps (53 Tests)
22. Reece Hodge (14 Tests)
23. Curtis Rona (1 Test)
August 24th 2017 @ 11:40am
Machooka said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:40am | ! Report
Surely this selection is gonna end in tears!
August 24th 2017 @ 11:41am
Toulouse Lautrec said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:41am | ! Report
It’s already started my tears.
August 24th 2017 @ 11:43am
sir timbo said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:43am | ! Report
Tears have been happening for years now. Over crying.
August 24th 2017 @ 11:59am
Cassandra said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:59am | ! Report
But from my heart no tear nor sound,
For I have gone past carin’ —
Past worryin’ or carin’,
Past feelin’ aught or carin’;
But from my heart no tear nor sound,
For I have gone past carin’.
August 24th 2017 @ 12:04pm
Cassandra said | August 24th 2017 @ 12:04pm | ! Report
Should have credited Henry Lawson for these words.
August 24th 2017 @ 12:08pm
Lano said | August 24th 2017 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
I can’t re-cancel my already cancelled membership, but if I could I would.
August 24th 2017 @ 11:56am
jeznez said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:56am | ! Report
I’m not crying, I’ve just been cutting onions.
Oh Cheika, what are you thinking?
At least the lineout jumping should be exceptional! Well, from three of the guys anyway.
Can almost guarantee he’ll bring Dempsey in over Timani.
August 24th 2017 @ 11:40am
Gewurtz said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:40am | ! Report
Only God and divine intervention can help these Wallabies on Saturday!
August 24th 2017 @ 11:42am
Wallace footrot said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:42am | ! Report
Love rugby, love the wallabies but had enough of this confusing rubbish…..it looks and seems like a rotating basket case!
August 24th 2017 @ 11:43am
Toulouse Lautrec said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:43am | ! Report
Cheika….. you’re not helping your popularity amongst the fans…..
I don’t even want to start dissecting and critiquing this, like masturbating with a grater. Slightly amusing at first, but just becomes really painful and ends in tears.
August 24th 2017 @ 11:47am
John said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:47am | ! Report
Like we all expected Kerevi is the fall guy.
Simmons? Is it for his scrummaging? I thought the scrum was ok, and we won our line outs. Put differently – WTF?
Speight? Marginal.
Dempsey? Really? Playing the star-studded all-conquering Waratah back row (I know, not quite – a bit of poetic license, please).
August 24th 2017 @ 11:47am
klee Gluckman said | August 24th 2017 @ 11:47am | ! Report
No chance of a win, forwards are not good enough.