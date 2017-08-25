The Wallabies have copped a massive setback on the eve of the second Bledisloe Cup Test in Dunedin, losing chief aggressor Adam Coleman to injury.
Coleman has an ongoing shoulder issue which flared in training on Thursday and was yanked early from Friday’s captain’s run at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
The 25-year-old will be replaced in the squad by debutant Izack Rodda, with Rory Arnold to start in the second row alongside Rob Simmons, who will run the lineout.
“It’s a blow for one guy but it’s an opportunity for another isn’t it?” coach Michael Cheika told reporters in Dunedin.
“First of all for Arnold stepping up into the starting team and then of course for young Rodda, who has impressed since he’s been in camp.
“And sometimes when the opportunity comes you have to take it with both hands so he’s got to take it on Saturday.”
Coleman has been one of the team’s most consistent players since making his Test debut last year and regularly sets the physical tone for Australia.
“I am going to ask 15 guys to do that,” Cheika said.
“That’s the way the game should be.
“The physicality of the game and all of the contact part of the game has to come down to every player in the team.
“Yes, Adam likes to be involved in that. We’ll see who is prepared to step up and maybe take the lead there. But he’ll need everyone following him.”
It paves the way for a first crack at international rugby for Rodda, the 21-year-old who only made his Super Rugby debut for the Queensland Reds in the opening round of this season.
“He didn’t get much of a chance (to react) mate. I just told him out on the field, go back in and kit up, you’re playing,” Cheika said.
“Maybe that’s a good way to go, I don’t know. The look on his face was pretty excited.”
Meanwhile, Lopeti Timani has won his battle with Jack Dempsey for the loose forward spot on the bench.
The Wallabies are seeking to atone for last weekend’s 54-34 defeat to the All Blacks in Sydney and must win on Saturday to avoid a 15th consecutive series defeat.
However, to do so they they will need to secure their first win on New Zealand soil since 2001.
WALLABIES TEAM: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Henry Speight, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Rory Arnold, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Stephen Moore, Scott Sio. Reserves: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge, Curtis Rona.
August 25th 2017 @ 12:48pm
Wolman said | August 25th 2017 @ 12:48pm | ! Report
oh no!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
August 25th 2017 @ 12:54pm
piru said | August 25th 2017 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Game over man, game over
August 25th 2017 @ 12:59pm
Toulouse Lautrec said | August 25th 2017 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
yeah, because we had a shot prior to this…..
August 25th 2017 @ 12:59pm
marto said | August 25th 2017 @ 12:59pm | ! Report
I reckon he said to himself ” Stuff this team, i`m gonna tell Chuckles i have a crook shoulder “
August 25th 2017 @ 1:06pm
Dwards said | August 25th 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
That thought crossed my mind Marto. But nah – Coleman strikes me as one who loves the work regardless of the accolades.
We were screwed anyway. But it will certainly show up the lack of physicality in the forwards.
August 25th 2017 @ 1:06pm
marto said | August 25th 2017 @ 1:06pm | ! Report
Wouldn’t it have been more prudent to insert the more seasoned Kane “Chuck Norris Beard ” Douglas into the team?? Why a rookie (0 tests ) against New Zealand in New Zealand ?…We all know Douglas is a 125 kilo Powder Puff, but why did Chuckles pick Douglas in the 45 man squad in the first instance ?…
Anyway Rip in RODDZILAAAAAA !!! .I Hope you don’t become the next QLD RED scapegoat…
August 25th 2017 @ 1:52pm
Pete said | August 25th 2017 @ 1:52pm | ! Report
One bad game in a reds jersey and you get thrown under the bus. Play like that in a blue jersey and you get chance after chance… I’ll be laughing so hard when the wallatahs flop again this weekend!!! Bye bye cheika.
August 25th 2017 @ 1:10pm
Daveski said | August 25th 2017 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
Start Arnold and Rodda, Simmo back to the bench.
At least a guy who should’ve been given a run this weekend is now there but yup YYYUUUGGGGE loss
August 25th 2017 @ 1:13pm
Ex force fan said | August 25th 2017 @ 1:13pm | ! Report
I hope all the Force player gets an injury prior to the Perth test against the Boks…. The players will at be conflicted: they will feel an alliance with the Force fans about the betrayal from the organisation that they represent on the field. Not a good way to get the team up for the game especially in a blue but empty stadium,