The Wallabies have copped a massive setback on the eve of the second Bledisloe Cup Test in Dunedin, losing chief aggressor Adam Coleman to injury.

Coleman has an ongoing shoulder issue which flared in training on Thursday and was yanked early from Friday’s captain’s run at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The 25-year-old will be replaced in the squad by debutant Izack Rodda, with Rory Arnold to start in the second row alongside Rob Simmons, who will run the lineout.

“It’s a blow for one guy but it’s an opportunity for another isn’t it?” coach Michael Cheika told reporters in Dunedin.

“First of all for Arnold stepping up into the starting team and then of course for young Rodda, who has impressed since he’s been in camp.

“And sometimes when the opportunity comes you have to take it with both hands so he’s got to take it on Saturday.”

Coleman has been one of the team’s most consistent players since making his Test debut last year and regularly sets the physical tone for Australia.

“I am going to ask 15 guys to do that,” Cheika said.

“That’s the way the game should be.

“The physicality of the game and all of the contact part of the game has to come down to every player in the team.

“Yes, Adam likes to be involved in that. We’ll see who is prepared to step up and maybe take the lead there. But he’ll need everyone following him.”

It paves the way for a first crack at international rugby for Rodda, the 21-year-old who only made his Super Rugby debut for the Queensland Reds in the opening round of this season.

“He didn’t get much of a chance (to react) mate. I just told him out on the field, go back in and kit up, you’re playing,” Cheika said.

“Maybe that’s a good way to go, I don’t know. The look on his face was pretty excited.”

Meanwhile, Lopeti Timani has won his battle with Jack Dempsey for the loose forward spot on the bench.

The Wallabies are seeking to atone for last weekend’s 54-34 defeat to the All Blacks in Sydney and must win on Saturday to avoid a 15th consecutive series defeat.

However, to do so they they will need to secure their first win on New Zealand soil since 2001.

WALLABIES TEAM: Israel Folau, Dane Haylett-Petty, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Henry Speight, Bernard Foley, Will Genia, Sean McMahon, Michael Hooper (capt), Ned Hanigan, Rory Arnold, Rob Simmons, Allan Alaalatoa, Stephen Moore, Scott Sio. Reserves: Tatafu Polota-Nau, Tom Robertson, Sekope Kepu, Izack Rodda, Lopeti Timani, Nick Phipps, Reece Hodge, Curtis Rona.