CLUB ROAR WEEKLY: Big hits, perfect pulls and the fastest try of the year?

This week, Club Roar has witnessed some of the biggest hits of the season, some early season cricket and one of the quickest tries you’ll see all year in another big week of grassroots sporting action. This is the best, and worst, of Club Roar over the past week.

We’ve got future stars of rugby and league showing off their potential, we’ve got absolute satisfaction in the form of one particular cricket shot and we have the best of determination on the sporting field.

Let’s take a look at the top videos of the past week.

Iona College

This is one of the BIGGEST hits you’ll see this year!

We kick off the list this week with a mammoth hit, a crunching tackle, a bruising encounter… all the cliches you can think of.

Iona College man mountain Callum “Big Mac” McDonald has been producing a bevy of highlights all year but this has to be towards the pointy end of the list, absolutely hammering this poor bloke with a superbly timed hit.

Looking to play the inside ball, the opposition played right into his hands with McDonald stopping, leaning back inside towards the ball runner and almost leaping into the fullback who could do nothing but cop the shot at this point.

Melbourne University CC

You won’t see or hear a better pull-shot

This is the kind of pull shot to make Ricky Ponting or Brian Lara stand and applaud. Absolute textbook.

Rocking back in the crease to a short ball on middle and leg, this Melbourne Uni batsman absolutely creams the red pill through the on side, forward of square leg and away to the boundary.

The shot is beautiful to watch but the sound of the crack of bat meeting ball is music to any sport’s fans ears.

He even holds the pose for a moment just for good measure… and the photographers.

Waverly College

10 seconds! One of the fastest tries you’ll ever see

This pearler of a try is a blink and you miss it five-pointer for Waverly College, with rugby prodigy Brooklyn Hardaker pulling off this sensational effort in just 10 seconds from the kickoff!

Kicking to the open side, Hardaker comes flying through, keeping his eyes on the ball and taking on the leap as he snatches the ball form the grasp of his opponent in mid air and landing seamlessly as he takes off downfield.

If retrieving his own kickoff wasn’t enough, he still manages to throw a pair of means fends and carries multiple defenders over the line to complete the meat pie.

He’s certainly one to watch for the future.

NZ Club Rugby

Player puts on the moves to allude everyone on defence

Talk about determination!

In a club rugby final in New Zealand, this winger plays the sweeping running line off the set piece from the scrum, latching on the ball from his flyhalf before hitting the gap.

This is where the magic starts.

Stepping past two defenders into the backfield, he then brushes off a third who tries to reel him in with the cover tackle. The speedy No. 11 then steps past a fourth as he heads to the line.

In a moment of desperation from both sides, a sea of defenders all dive for him at the line, trying to pull him down but he too throws himself at the paint, crossing the line and sending the crowd into raptures.