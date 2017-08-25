It’s only North from here for the Kangaroos

Last year’s decision to get rid of Brent Harvey, Nick Dal Santo, Michael Firrito and Drew Petrie was necessary to continue North Melbourne’s development.

In 2016 North lost in the elimination final to Adelaide, who made them look slow and second rate.

As a result, moving on these veterans will be seen as successful decisions when we move back up the ladder in the future.

Using Adelaide as an example, with Don Pike at the helm the Crows are playing exciting, fast footy. The superstars of the competition, such as Eddie Betts and Taylor Walker, are getting found by their midfield in one-on-one contests, which inevitably go their way due to their quality.

The midfield, featuring the likes of Richard Douglas, Rory Sloane, the Crouch Brothers, as well as guys who they run through there like Charlie Cameron and Brodie Smith, are dynamic movers who cover the ground with speed. This allows them to move the ball quickly.

Looking down the track, North have a mix in the midfield to be as good as Adelaide.

Up forward Ben Brown is growing into his role. He is shouldering the load this year, kicking goals, and will be a great player.

In the midfield, you have Jack Ziebell and Ben Cunnington as your grunt men. Next year look to see Shaun Higgins continue what he does, along with the likes of Luke McDonald, Ryan Clarke, Shaun Atley, Nathan Hrovat and even Jy Simpkin, who has been very handy for someone who has played very little footy over the last year or so.

If they can add Josh Kelly or Dustin Martin, this midfield will lift even further. They may also look to go to the draft for some more quality.

Robbie Tarrant and Scott Thompson are both strong good defenders who work valiantly, but North comes unstuck in the small defender department.

In the end, North Melbourne are a side on the rebuild, looking to the younger brigade of players to step up.

Supporters should feel quietly optimistic as to what the future brings, even if Brad Scott does go to the Gold Coast Suns.