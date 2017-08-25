The Jarrad McVeigh conundrum

As far as Sydney Swans-related news goes, the ongoing Jarrad McVeigh saga – will he or won’t re-sign – is getting the most sound bites and column lines at the moment.

The topic has always had a degree of traction throughout the year, given he’s the oldest player at the club and a former captain. More recently, it’s picked up momentum off the back of stand-out performances seeing him regularly among the better players on the ground.

His form revival this season will hold him in good stead at the end of this year if his body can sustain the Swans’ remarkable finals charge, recovering from their floundering 0-6 start to the season.

He will no doubt feature prominently in the club’s best and fairest, as his role has not only evolved throughout the season but during games as well.

While the Swans are yet to offer him terms, the continuous dialogue with the club has been positive and Jarrad said to the media throng at training yesterday, that he’s happy with where contract talks are.

“As I’ve said all year if my body is right and I’m playing at a high level, then I definitely want to play on,” he said.

“I speak with (coach) John Longmire and (football manager) Tom Harley most weeks and I sit pretty comfortably with where everything is at.

“We’re very close and we’ve got a lot of trust in each other, I’ve got a strong relationship with everyone at the club and we know where it’s all at.”

Waiting until the close of the season and assessing where he’s at, as well as the club is the best thing to do.

It doesn’t matter if he contemplates his next steps and decides the end of his career no longer lies with the Swans, whatever he thinks is the best thing to do for him is the most important.

There’s no questioning his ability and professionalism, just whether or not his body can withstand it all.

There’s also a young family that he has to consider, with another child due before the end of this year. Moving is difficult enough, but to do it with a newborn is incredibly difficult, let alone relocating for just one season, two at most.

It’s the details so many people neglect and the following quote was hardly, if at all, picked up, instead focusing on his comments regarding coaching.

“I’ve got a young family so it’s not just about next year, it’s about the ten years after that.”

He knows he’s got to keep performing to ensure he has a chance for next season, and that there’s also a spot in the team for him. Waiting until the end of the season gives him and the club the time to decide what’s best for both parties.

“I understand it’s a ruthless business and there’s got to be a spot for me, and I’ve got to perform as well.

“If you’re a player you have to be all in as a player and go 100 per cent at that,” McVeigh said.

There have been reports linking Jarrad with moves across town, up north to Brisbane through Alastair Lynch’s open letter, as well as various Melbourne clubs. None of them are new, and most have been circulating since April, but more recently, the Giants rumour has been picking up steam.

The Giants link hinges on his desire to move into coaching, which he’s already tasted with his debut last year in the pre-season, part of the club’s initiative to improve on-field communication.

Although it’s a terrific idea, and you can see the impact that Steve Johnson has had at the Giants, it’s all a little too hard to be able to do both, since you have to commit all your energy one way or the other, and Jarrad agrees.

“I love that side of the game and teaching younger players,” he said.

“I feel that my strengths are reading the game well so hopefully that translates into a coaching career.

“Those things are happening more these days but I think if you’re a player you’ve got to be all in, and go 100 per cent at that.

“It would be too hard to do two things.”

With the season still on the line, it would be all too easy for a player to derail the clubs’ run to the finals.

But here we are, with Jarrad just three games shy of joining the Swans’ exclusive 300-club alongside club legends Adam Goodes (372), Jude Bolton (325) and Michael O’Loughlin (303). It may be his last, or even his second last season in AFL football, on the brink of one of the most important finals series in the Swans’ history, and he puts the club first.

It speaks volumes for the kind of person he is and the kind of person he wants to be. He’s been a terrific leader on and off the field for the Swans, his professionalism has always shone through regardless of adversity and you can never question his desire or courage.

At times his body has let him down over the journey, and he’s had to endure torrid times, on and off the field, and despite all that, he’s had the full support of the club, its fans and the greater AFL community. He’s been a superb member of the football fraternity and has lead the way.

He’s rebounded superbly from his injuries and proven throughout this season that he’s still a cut above the rest. He might not have his pace anymore – he never was quick – but it doesn’t matter, his football brain is as sharp as it ever was.

Two goals in two minutes? No worries for Jarrad McVeigh! #AFLNorthSwans pic.twitter.com/2OJzvKGGHM — AFL (@AFL) May 14, 2017

You won’t see too many in the media admit they were wrong when they wrote him off as done and finished. Even after the bye, it looked improbable that he would reach 300, let alone at the start of the season when he was perma-crocked.

But here we are, on the eve of the finals series and the newspapers are falling over themselves to figure out where he’ll end his career, but very few have suggested the club he’s played 297 games.