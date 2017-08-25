NSW Blues axe Laurie Daley

Laurie Daley won’t be the coach of the NSW Blues in 2018, as the NSWRL board decided on Friday not to offer him a new contract.
“I have spoken with Laurie and he understands the decision. He is obviously disappointed but he has enjoyed the journey and appreciated the opportunity,” NSWRL chairman George Peponis said.
“Obviously we thank Laurie for the significant contribution he has made over the past five years.
“He is a legend of the game and has done a tremendous job. He is the only New South Wales coach in the past 12 years who has won a State of Origin Series.
“We felt it was time to make a change. All aspects of the business will be looked at from coaching staff to team operations and personnel.”
The move doesn’t come as a surprise after the Blues performed brave new research in the field of making your fans just absolutely hate life in the 2017 State of Origin series.
They recorded a barnstorming win in the first Origin match of the year that many pundits raced to call the beginning of a new victorious era for NSW.
Those calls were no doubt even stronger when they produced a golden first half in Origin 2, but a collapse in the second half allowed the Johnathan Thurston-inspired Maroons to clinch a series leveler.
The Blues might as well not have turned up to Origin 3. We certainly didn’t notice them if they did. In the space of a game and a half, their series went from a sure thing to their greatest humiliation.
Daley finishes his tenure as NSW coach having led them through five series, recording a series victory only once, in 2014.
Brad Fittler and Geoff Toovey are some of the names the Blues will no doubt consider as potential replacements, or perhaps Craig Bellamy if they are willing to consider a club coach.
August 25th 2017 @ 2:43pm
G Len n said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:43pm | ! Report
Well, the question is, who replaces him?
August 25th 2017 @ 2:46pm
Mango Jack said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:46pm | ! Report
Fittler?
August 25th 2017 @ 2:43pm
The Fatman said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:43pm | ! Report
Terrible decision,
Rugby League is Dead.
Daley would be very upset.
I doubt there is anyone in NSW who can beat Queensland.
Maybe they could get Phil Gould back.
August 25th 2017 @ 2:45pm
Scott Pryde said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:45pm | ! Report
Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.
August 25th 2017 @ 2:45pm
Agent11 said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:45pm | ! Report
Had to be done. They should never have lost this series, just unforgivable.
August 25th 2017 @ 2:47pm
Mango Jack said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:47pm | ! Report
That’s fine, but he should not take the whole wrap for it. Under-performing players like Hayne should also be dropped.
August 25th 2017 @ 3:21pm
steve said | August 25th 2017 @ 3:21pm | ! Report
He shouldn’t have lost the series, I agree with this as a Qlder, though whoever the next coach is, there are certainly some players from this years NSW team who should have the cards marked as never being selected for NSW again. Pearce, as a Qlder, who prays that NSW pick him every year, should be one of them.
August 25th 2017 @ 2:52pm
spruce moose said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:52pm | ! Report
Laurie Daley has just been “Hayned”
August 25th 2017 @ 2:56pm
Big Daddy said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
Its the voodoo dolls.
August 25th 2017 @ 2:56pm
Adam said | August 25th 2017 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
Should read 12 years I believe.