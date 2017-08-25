Wests Tigers vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The Wests Tigers can’t make the finals, but they will be out to rain on the parade of the North Queensland Cowboys when they make the trip to Campbelltown. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
Having been hampered by off-field issues all season, the Tigers have started to find form over the last month.
Ivan Cleary’s men have won two of their last four and could have won the others, most recently going down to the Sydney Roosters by just four.
Following a surprise win over the Sea Eagles, the Tigers found themselves down 16-0 against the Roosters last weekend. To be sitting second last on the table with nothing to play for and fight your way back in against a top-four side shows real resilience.
James Tedesco was the key man for the Tigers last week, the New South Wales fullback running 150 metres, scoring a try and laying on another.
Despite the off-field contract dramas, Tedesco and Aaron Woods have both continued to play solid footy. This will be their final game in Tigers colours at Campbelltown, and they will want to leave with a bang.
When you add those factors together with the Cowboys’ outrageous injury woes, it makes this task a difficult one for the visitors.
North Queensland have got used to life without Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott, but they have also been without Lachlan Coote, Gavin Cooper, Shaun Fensom, Justin O’Neill, Antonio Winterstein, Kalyn Ponga and Ben Spina of late.
Fensom and Winterstein are back this week, and both Coote and Cooper are on the extended bench, but there have been some key learnings for the team.
While Coote has had an inconsistent season, it hurts the Cowboys when he isn’t on the park – it leaves too much pressure on Michael Morgan, as was shown last week’s loss to the Sharks. North Queensland fought hard in the face of adversity, but their defensive structure was woeful, meaning they were never really competitive.
Going down to Cronulla made it four straight losses and they are now clinging onto a spot in the top eight. One more win will likely be enough to play in the finals, but facing the Broncos next week makes this a must-win.
Prediction
The Cowboys aren’t showing any signs of turning around their losing streak – the Tigers will send Tedesco and Woods out of Campbelltown as winners.
Tigers by 8.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this match from 7:50pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
8:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:15pm | ! Report
19′ – Eisenhuth tackled on the first about 30 out for the Tigers in the middle, before Ewards cuts from left to right and gets hit high by Asiata. Penalty.
Tigers 0
Cowboys 0
8:15pm
Rob said | 8:15pm | ! Report
Is that really a penalty?
8:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:14pm | ! Report
18′ – Tigers up to halfway with some strong runs and here’s a penalty. Good run down the right from Aloiai there.
Tigers 0
Cowboys 0
8:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:13pm | ! Report
16′ – Jake Granville might be in a bit of trouble here. Looks like Coote is playing dummy half this set with the backs getting them to halfway before there is a spread right from Morgan to Lowe who is upended. Morgan puts up an awkward looking kick from 20 metres out and it bounces over the sideline.
Hampton on. Granville off with a HIA.
Tigers 0
Cowboys 0
8:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:12pm | ! Report
15′ – The Tigers working it away from the scrum through Marsters, Chee-Kam and Nofoaluma, before Tedesco goes sideways and then backwards in the tackle. Momentum snuffed out and the kick comes from halfway with Coote bringing it back.
Tigers 0
Cowboys 0
8:11pm
Rob said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Some lunatic told me Thurston was named 18th man today?
8:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:14pm | ! Report
He wasn’t named – whether he travelled to Sydney or not, I don’t know. He was never playing, at any rate.
8:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:11pm | ! Report
14′ – Bolton to bring it back from the dropout, before Taumalolo powers his way inside 20 down the left. Granville floats across the line and finds Martin who almost goes through, before Morgan turns Linnett inside on the right, but he is stopped a metre out by Edwards and Littlejohn. A spread back to the left and Bowen threatens to offload but doesn’t. ;ast play and Martin looks to grubber, it hits legs, and the Cowboys have knocked on trying to regather.
Tigers 0
Cowboys 0
8:09pm
Rob said | 8:09pm | ! Report
Kyle Feldt is a favourite of mine. It’s rocks or diamonds. Just wish he would back himself.
8:11pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:11pm | ! Report
Yeah Rob – I really like Kyle Feldt. He has the potential to be an Origin player if he can be consistent.
8:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:09pm | ! Report
12′ – The Cowboys start this set ten shy of halfway. Lowe with the first run of this set down the right, before Bolton comes to halfway. Taumalolo with a lose offload to Asiata, who offloads to ground and then Morgan is wrapped up. The Cowboys with a spread left this time and the defence slide well to stop Bowen about 25 out. Taumalolo settles back through the middle and on the last, it’s Morgan grubbering at the line and Tedesco has to play at it.
Dropout.
Tigers 0
Cowboys 0
8:07pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:07pm | ! Report
11′ – Error, compounded by a penalty now for the Tigers. Esenhuth drops it out the back of a tackle and the Cowboys come up with it through Feldt.
Crusher tackle by the looks of it and he doesn’t look in the best of ways.
Tigers 0
Cowboys 0
8:06pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:06pm | ! Report
10′ – Aloiai with the first run of this set for the Tigers up to halfway, before Esenhuth takes a run. Littlejohn takes on the line out left, but can’t get through, before Woods goes back to the middle and almost gets an arm free to offload as he drives inside 20. Quick play the ball as well, but Lolohea is stopped on the right. Last play now and Littlejohn has dropped it into Chee-Kam.
Tackle count restarts!
Tigers 0
Cowboys 0