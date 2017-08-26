 

AFL breaks attendance record

    The AFL has set a new home-and-away attendance record with five matches still to be played in 2017.

    The total attendance after the opening four games of round 23 was 6,531,024.

    It broke the previous mark of 6,525,071 set in 2011 when there were only eight matches played each week, rather than nine.

    The following year, Greater Western Sydney entered the competition as the 18th club.

    “We are extremely proud of our fans in breaking this record,” AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said.

    “Beyond the competitive season, breaking the all-time attendance record is a combination of our clubs and our venues being focused with us in engaging fans and delivering a great match-day experience.”

    The AFL’s home and away season total attendances since 2011:

    2017 – 6,531,024 – with five matches to play
    2016 – 6,306,333
    2015 – 6,351,578
    2014 – 6,384,742
    2013 – 6,238,876
    2012 – 6,238,876
    2011 – 6,525,071

