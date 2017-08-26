Australia have confirmed their XI to take on Bangladesh in the first of a two-Test series tomorrow, with Ashton Agar and Usman Khwaja recalled to take part.

Khawaja’s recall comes despite the concerns about his ability to play against spin in the subcontinent, which cost him opportunities in the recent India series.

“I think he’s a player who has worked very hard on playing against spin,” said Australian captain Steve Smith.

“I know he didn’t get an opportunity in India, but he spent a lot of time in the nets working on lots of things and finding different ways to play and I’m sure that’ll hold him in good stead for this series as well.

“He’s worked hard in the nets the last week and hopefully we can see him have a big impact in this series.”

Agar appears to be the next cab off the rank in Australia’s seemingly never-ending search for a reliable Test all-rounder.

“Ashton Agar (is) back into the fold after four years out,” Smith said.

“I think he’s come a long way over the last year particularly.

“He’s been bowling very well in the nets. His lengths have been exceptional so if he can get those right in the game I’m sure he’ll have a big impact for us.”

Australian XI to play Bangladesh, first Test

Steve Smith (c), David Warner, Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

