Anyone notice the turnover quietly disappear from our game?

Sam Cane gave yet another masterclass in open side play last weekend.

This was not only with his 21 tackles at 91 per cent (with some sources up to 25 tackles)- with many at the gain-line and stopping attacks cold – but his usual link function was excellent with nine passes.

He managed nine carries for 40 metres, managing to get to Damian McKenzie’s shoulder on one run – all without recording a single error.

For a little added fun, go and watch his lineout win before the Sonny Bill Williams try. He lines up at halfback like a maul insert is on, joins and wins the lineout and rotates out as a potential next ball carrier while the All Blacks rolled forwards. It was pretty to watch and there was some clever coaching there too.

However, while he was hard at the ball all day ensuring the Wallabies needed to commit numbers to the clear-out, he never won a clean turnover all day. Sam Cane is never the most prolific in this regard admittedly, but still not a one.

But that said, the turnover was almost missing from this match in total, both in clean wins and in penalties forced by the not releasing.

By my count Australia won just one, 66 min Tatafu Polota-Nau forces the penalty for not releasing, and that is all they wrote. Mike Hooper and Steve Moore did manage to concede three to four penalties in the attempt

New Zealand wasn’t much better, Sonny Bill Williams and TJ Perenara both had a clean steal each and both Brodie Retallick and TJP both forced a non-release penalty. There was nary a loose forward to be seen.

For a game with so much ball movement this seems a low return from the breakdown.

No idea if this was the coaches adjusting to the coming new laws, simply a fluke or a heightened focus on clean outs, but it was a peek into the likely pace of the game under the new laws and the broader array of skills loose forwards are going to need to bring to the table to stay relevant.

Sam Cane it would appear has little to worry about.